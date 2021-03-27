Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Nedungadu (SC) constituency profile: AINRC's Chandirapriyanga won seat in 2016
Chandirapriyanga is the daughter of former minister Chandrakasu, who was a four-time MLA from Nedungandu.
Nedungadu, constituency number 24 of the Union Territory of Puducherry, lies in the Karaikal district and is s reserved constituency. Late leader M Chandrakasu was elected from the seat multiple times.
Electors and voter turnout in 2016 Assembly election
In 2016, Nedungadu had a total of 30,653 registered electors (14,355 men, and 16,298 women), according to the Election Commission's data.
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 83.18 percent.
Results of previous elections
In 2006, Independent candidate A Marimuthu defeated senior Congress leader and former minister M Chandrakasu by a slim margin of 837 votes. In 2011, Chandrakasu, now with the AINRC, won the seat by polling 12,474 votes while Marimuthu received 4,984 votes. Chandrakasu had earlier represented the constituency thrice in the 80s and 90s.
In 2016, Chandrakasu's daughter Chandirapriyanga (AINRC) won the seat by defeating Marimuthu, who was contesting on a Congress ticket.
Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.
The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Bahour constituency profile: Congress' N Danavelou won constituency in 2016
Bahour MLA N Danavelou was disqualified by the Assembly speaker in July 2020 and the seat was declared vacant.
Puducherry Assembly elections 2021, Thirunallar constituency profile: Congress' R Kamalakkannan defeated two-time MLA PR Siva in 2016
In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly election, AINRC's PR Siva alias Sivasakthi polled 10,263 votes against Kamalakkannan's 13,138 votes
Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Mudaliarpet constituency profile: AIADMK's A Baskar retained seat in 2016
In the 2016 Assembly election, Baskar defeated his nearest rival, All India NR Congress (AINRC) nominee V Balan by a margin of 5,387 votes