Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Muthialpet constituency profile: AIADMK's Vaiyapuri Manikandan won seat in 2016

In 2016, AIADMK fielded Vaiyapuri Manikandan, who registered a victory over AINRC's J Pregash Kumar

Muthialpet is constituency number 13 of the Union Territory of Puducherry and lies in the Puducherry district.

Electors and voter turnout in 2016 Assembly election

As per the Election Commission's data, Muthialpet constituency had a total of 28,862 registered electors in 2016. Of these, 13,791 were men, 15,065 women, and six belonging to the third gender.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 81.81 percent.

Results of previous elections

In 2006, DMK's Nandha T. Saravanan defeated AIADMK's A Kasilingam by a margin of 4,879 votes. In 2011, Saravanan again defeated Kasilingam albeit by a narrower margin of 2,976 votes. In 2016, AIADMK fielded Vaiyapuri Manikandan, who registered a victory over AINRC's J Pregash Kumar. Manikanandan polled 9,257 votes while Kumar got 7,093 votes.

Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.