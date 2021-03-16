Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Muthialpet constituency profile: AIADMK's Vaiyapuri Manikandan won seat in 2016
In 2016, AIADMK fielded Vaiyapuri Manikandan, who registered a victory over AINRC's J Pregash Kumar
Muthialpet is constituency number 13 of the Union Territory of Puducherry and lies in the Puducherry district.
Electors and voter turnout in 2016 Assembly election
As per the Election Commission's data, Muthialpet constituency had a total of 28,862 registered electors in 2016. Of these, 13,791 were men, 15,065 women, and six belonging to the third gender.
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 81.81 percent.
Results of previous elections
In 2006, DMK's Nandha T. Saravanan defeated AIADMK's A Kasilingam by a margin of 4,879 votes. In 2011, Saravanan again defeated Kasilingam albeit by a narrower margin of 2,976 votes. In 2016, AIADMK fielded Vaiyapuri Manikandan, who registered a victory over AINRC's J Pregash Kumar. Manikanandan polled 9,257 votes while Kumar got 7,093 votes.
Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.
The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Oupalam constituency profile: AIADMK's A Anbalagan holds seat since 2001
As per the Election Commission's data, in 2016, Oupalam had a total of 26,895 registered electors
Assembly elections 2021 updates: Kamal Haasan accuses DMK of 'plagiarising' MNM's manifesto in vision document
Assembly elections 2021 LIVE updates: The BJP also accused the MK Stalin-led Opposition party of including schemes 'that have already been implemented' in its vision document
Puducherry Assembly election 2021: Congress, DMK talks on seat-sharing arrangement end inconclusively
In the 2016 polls, the Congress had won 15 of the 21 seats it had contested, while the DMK bagged two of the nine seats it was given in the alliance