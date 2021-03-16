Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Mudaliarpet constituency profile: AIADMK's A Baskar retained seat in 2016

In the 2016 Assembly election, Baskar defeated his nearest rival, All India NR Congress (AINRC) nominee V Balan by a margin of 5,387 votes

Mudaliarpet is constituency number 18 of the Union Territory of Puducherry and lies in the Puducherry district.

Electors and voter turnout in 2016 Assembly election

As per the Election Commission's data, in 2016, Mudaliarpet had a total of 33,317, registered electors (16,174 men, 17,142 women, and one third gender).

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 86.39 percent.

Results of previous elections

In the 2006 Assembly elections, DMK's Dr MAS Subramaniam defeated Puducherry Munnetra Congress (PMC) candidate P Kannan by a margin of 1,404 votes. In 2011, Subramaniam lost the election to AIADMK's A Baskar. Subramaniam polled 7,289 votes against Baskar's 17,016.

In 2016, Baskar retained the seat by defeating his nearest rival, All India NR Congress (AINRC) nominee V Balan by a margin of 5,387 votes (18.73 percent of the total valid votes).

The term of the Puducherry Assembly will end in early June and elections for the 30 constituencies in the UT are likely to be held in April-May.