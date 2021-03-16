Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Mudaliarpet constituency profile: AIADMK's A Baskar retained seat in 2016
In the 2016 Assembly election, Baskar defeated his nearest rival, All India NR Congress (AINRC) nominee V Balan by a margin of 5,387 votes
Mudaliarpet is constituency number 18 of the Union Territory of Puducherry and lies in the Puducherry district.
Electors and voter turnout in 2016 Assembly election
As per the Election Commission's data, in 2016, Mudaliarpet had a total of 33,317, registered electors (16,174 men, 17,142 women, and one third gender).
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 86.39 percent.
Results of previous elections
In the 2006 Assembly elections, DMK's Dr MAS Subramaniam defeated Puducherry Munnetra Congress (PMC) candidate P Kannan by a margin of 1,404 votes. In 2011, Subramaniam lost the election to AIADMK's A Baskar. Subramaniam polled 7,289 votes against Baskar's 17,016.
In 2016, Baskar retained the seat by defeating his nearest rival, All India NR Congress (AINRC) nominee V Balan by a margin of 5,387 votes (18.73 percent of the total valid votes).
The term of the Puducherry Assembly will end in early June and elections for the 30 constituencies in the UT are likely to be held in April-May.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Nettapakkam (SC) constituency profile: Congress' V Vizeaveny represents reserved seat
Nettapakkam, a reserved constituency, is one of the four constituencies in the UT of Puducherry to be represented by a woman MLA
Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Nellithope constituency profile: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy won seat in 2016 bypoll
Congress' A John Kumar registered victory in the constituency in 2016 but vacated the seat to enable Narayanasamy to get elected
Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Ariankuppam constituency profile: Congress' T Djeamourthy defeated AIADMK's MAS Subramanian in 2016
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency registered a voter turnout of 86.56 percent