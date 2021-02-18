Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Mannadipet profile: AINRC's TPR Selvame retained seat in 2016

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Selavame narrowly defeated DMK's A Krishnan by just 419 votes

The Mannadipet Assembly constituency is currently represented by AINRC's TPR Selvame. It is constituency number one in the Union Territory of Puducherry and lies in the Puducherry district.

Voters and turnout in 2016 election

As per the Election Commission's data, there were 30,709 registered electors (14,664 men, 16,044 women and one elector belonging to the third gender). The voter turnout was 89.83 percent during the 2016 election.

Winners of previous elections

In the 2016 election, All India NR Congress' TPR Selvame retained the seat. He defeated DMK's A Krishnan by just 419 votes. In 2011 Selavme had won the election to this seat by trouncing sitting PMK MLA KPK Arul Murugan by 4,716 votes.

In the 2006 election, Murugan had defeated Independent candidate N Rajaram by a slim margin of 1,807 votes.

The term of the Puducherry Assembly will end in early June and elections for the 30 constituencies in the UT are likely to be held in April-May.