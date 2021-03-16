Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Manavely constituency profile: Congress' RKR Anantharaman won seat in 2016
Manavely is constituency number 20 of the Union Territory of Puducherry and lies in the Puducherry district
Electors and voter turnout in 2016 Assembly election
In 2016, the Manavely constituency had a total of 31,279 registered electors (14,861 men, 16,414 women, and four belonging to the third gender), according to the Election Commission.
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 87.74 percent.
Results of previous elections
In the 2011 elections, senior AIADMK leader P Purushothaman won from the constituency, defeating his nearest rival PMK' s RKR Anantharaman by a margin of 4,333 votes. In 2016, Anantharaman fought the election on a Congress ticket and registered victory over AINRC's G Suresh. Anantharaman polled 9326 votes while Suresh received 6,611 votes.
Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.
The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.
