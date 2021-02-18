Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Managalam profile: AINRC's SV Sugumaran won seat in 2016
Sugumaran had won the seat in the 2016 Puducherry Assembly election by defeating DMK's S Kumaravel by a margin of 5,563 votes
The Managalam Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency falls in the Puducherry district of the Union Territory of Puducherry. It is currently represented by All India NR Congress' (AINRC) SV Sugumaran.
Voters and turnout in previous election
In the 2016 election, the Mangalam Assembly constituency had a total of 34,831 registered electors (16,759 men, 18,064 women and eight persons belonging to the third gender).
The polling percentage recorded across 36 polling stations in the constituency was 89.85 percent.
Results of previous elections
AINRC's SV Sugumaran had defeated DMK's S Kumaravel by a margin of 5,563 votes in the previous Assembly election in 2016. In 2011, Congress' C Djeacoumar had won the election by a margin of 2,293 votes. Djeacoumar had defeated AINRC's P Anandabaskaran.
The term of the Puducherry Assembly will end in early June and elections for the 30 constituencies in the Union Territory are likely to be held in April-May.
