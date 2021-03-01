Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Lawspet contituency: Congress' VP Sivakolunthu won seat in 2016

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Independent candidate Vaithianathan was defeated by Sivakolunthu by a margin of 6,449 votes

The Lawspet constituency, currently represented by Assembly Speaker VP Sivakolunthu, lies in the Puducherry district of the Union Territory.

Electors and voter turnout in 2016 Assembly election

As per the Election Commission's data, the Lawspet constituency had a total of 30,928 registered electors in 2016. Of these, 15,064 were men, 15,862 women and two belonging to the third gender. A total of 25,898 voters had cast their votes in 2016 and the poll percentage was 83.74 percent.

Results of previous elections

In the 2006 Assembly elections, Congress' MOHF Shahjahan registered a victory over AIADMK's G. Anandhamurugesan by garnering 17,944 votes. Anandhamurugesan got 10,986 votes. In 2011, Congress candidate VP Sivakolunthu lost the seat to AINRC's M Vaithianathan. Sivakolunthu received 4,757 against Vaithianathan's 10,189.

In 2016 too the main contest was between Sivakolunthu and Vaithianathan. Vaithianathan, who contested the election as an Independent candidate, was defeated by Sivakolunthu by a margin of 6,449 votes.

In 2019, Sivakolunthu, the deputy speaker of the Puducherry Assembly was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly after V Vaithilingam resigned from the post to contest the Lok Sabha election. Sivakolunthu was the lone contender for the post.

Puducherry will vote in a single phase on 6 April along with neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.