Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Kalapet constituency profile: Congress' MOHF Shahjahan won seat in 2016

Kalapet is constituency number 12 of the Union Territory of Puducherry and lies in the Puducherry district.

Electors and voter turnout in 2016 Assembly election

As per the Election Commission's data, Kalapet constituency had a total of 32, 009registered electors in 2016. Of these, 15,492 were men, 16, 516 women and one belonging to the third gender.

The poll percentage in the 2016 Assembly election was 87.69 percent.

Results of previous elections

In 2011, AINRC's PML Kalyana Sundaram had defeated Congress' MOHF Shahjahan by securing 14,132 votes. Shajahan had got 14,132 votes.

In 2016, the constituency saw a tough contest between Shahjahan and Independent candidate PML Kalyanasundaram. Shahjahan won the election by a slender margin of 634 votes. Shahjahan holds seven portfolios including Revenues, Industries and Commerce, and Transport in the V Narayamsamy Cabinet.

Puducherry will vote in a single phase on 6 April along with neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.