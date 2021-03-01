Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Kadirgamam constituency profile: AINRC won seat in 2011 and in 2016 polls
In 2016, AINRC's NSJ Jayabal alias Ayyanar defeating Independent candidate S Ramesh by a margin of 3,802 votes
Kadirgamam is constituency number seven of the Union Territory of Puducherry. Along with Indira Nagar, it was carved out of the Thattanchavady constituency.
Electors and voters turnout in previous election
In 2016, Kadirgamam had a total of 33,083 registered electors (16,011 men, 17,070 women and two transgenders). The constituency logged a voter turnout of 81.71 percent, with 27,032 electors casting their ballots across 29 polling stations.
Result of previous elections
In 2011, the constituency witnessed a battle between two former chief ministers — N Rangasamy, who quit the Congress to form the All India Namathu Rajyam Congress (AINRC), and Congress' V Pethaperumal. Ranagasamy scored a decisive victory, securing 16,323 votes against Pethaperumal's 6,566.
As per a report in The Hindu, Rangasamy also won from Indira Nagar in 2011 and decided to keep the Kadirgamam seat.
In 2016, AINRC again won from Kadirgaman, with its candidate NSJ Jayabal alias Ayyanar defeating Independent candidate S Ramesh by a margin of 3,802 votes.
Puducherry will vote in a single phase on 6 April along with neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.
