Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Indira Nagar constituency profile: Former CM N Ranagasamy won seat in 2016

In 2011, Ranagsamy registered victory in two newly created constituencies — Kadirgamam and Indira Nagar and chose to withdraw from the latter.

Indira Nagar is Assembly constituency number eight of the Union Territory of Puducherry. It was carved out of the Thattanchavady constituency, along with Kadirgamam.

Voters and turnout in 2016 election: According to data with the Election Commission of India, Indira Nagar had 34,534 registered electors in 2016 (16,573 men and 17,961 women). The voter turnout in the previous election was 84.99 percent.

Winners of previous elections: Former chief minister and AINRC leader N Rangasamy won the elections in 2016. He defeated Congress' V Aroumougam by a margin of 3,404 votes. In 2011, Rangasamy had trounced Aroumougam by a hefty margin of over 16,000 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, Rangasamy also registered victory in Kadirgamam and withdrew from Indira Nagar, as per The Hindu. In the 2011 by-polls, AINRC leader AT Selvane, also a relative of Rangasamy, was elected as the MLA from the constituency, according to the report.

Puducherry will vote in a single phase on 6 April along with neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.