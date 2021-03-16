Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Embalam (SC) constituency profile: Congress' M Candassamy defeated AINRC's U Lakshmikandhan in 2016

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly election, voter turnout in the constituency was 91.38 percent

The Embalam constituency of the Union Territory of Puducherry is reserved for Scheduled Castes and lies in the Puducherry district.

Electors and voter turnout in 2016 Assembly election

In 2016, the Emabalam constituency had a total of 31,386 registered electors (14,668 men and 16,718 women), according to the Election Commission's data.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 91.38 percent.

Results of previous elections

In 2006 the constituency witnessed a tough contest between DMK's R Rajaraman and Independent candidate L Periyasamy. Rajaraman defeated Periyasamy by only 525 votes (2.96 percent of total valid votes). AINRC's P Rajavelu won the 2011 election from the constituency by polling 12,933 votes. Congress' M Candassamy was the runner-up with 11,465 votes. In the 2016 election, Candassamy defeated AINRC candidate U Lakshmikandhan by a hefty margin of 11,200 votes.

Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.