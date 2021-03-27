Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Bahour constituency profile: Congress' N Danavelou won constituency in 2016

Bahour MLA N Danavelou was disqualified by the Assembly speaker in July 2020 and the seat was declared vacant.

Bahour is constituency number 23 of the Union Territory of Puducherry and lies in the Puducherry district.

Electors and voter turnout in 2016 Assembly election

In 2016, Bahour had a total of 27,950 registered electors (13,017 men, 14,931 women and two electors belonging to the third gender), according to the Election Commission's data.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 90.51 percent.

Results of previous elections

In 2006, Congress' M Kandasamy won the seat, which was then a reserved constituency, by polling 11,164 votes. His nearest rival was Pudhucherry Munnetra Kazhagam (PMC) candidate P Rajavelu who got 6,888 votes. In 2o11, All India NR Congress' T Thiagarajan was elected as the MLA from Bahour. Thiagarajan defeated Congress leader R Radhakrishnan by a margin of 2,055 votes.

In the 2016 election, Thiagarajan lost to Congress' N Danavelou by a margin of 2,807 votes. However, Danavelou was suspended by the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee for anti-party activities and subsequently disqualified by Speaker VP Sivakolunthu in July 2020. The seat was declared vacant.

Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.