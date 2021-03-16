Puducherry Assembly election 2021, Ariankuppam constituency profile: Congress' T Djeamourthy defeated AIADMK's MAS Subramanian in 2016

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency registered a voter turnout of 86.56 percent

Ariankuppam is constituency number 19 of the Union Territory of Puducherry and lies in the Puducherry district.

Electors and voter turnout in 2016 Assembly election

As per the Election Commission's data, in 2016, Ariankuppam had a total of 35,854 registered electors (17,030 men, 18,813 women, and eleven belonging to the third gender).

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 86.56 percent.

Results of previous elections

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate RKR Anantharaman registered a victory over Puducherry Munnetra Congress' T Djeamourthy in the 2006 Assembly election. Anatharaman polled 13,314 votes while Djeamourthy received 11,512 votes. In 2011, Djeamourthy, who was fielded by the Congress, lost to All India NR Congress (AINRC) candidate V Sabapathy alias Kothandaraman. Sabapathy polled 2,631 votes more than Djeamourthy, who got 10,750 votes.

In the 2016 polls, Djeamourthy, still with the Congress, trounced AIADMK's Dr MAS Subramanian by over 6,500 votes.

The term of the Puducherry Assembly will end in early June and elections for the 30 constituencies in the UT are likely to be held in April-May.