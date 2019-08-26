Public Accounts Committee of 17th Lok Sabha to meet in Parliament for first time today, Speaker Om Birla to join meeting

New Delhi: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of 17th Lok Sabha will meet for the first time at Parliament Annexe on Monday. Consideration of memorandum number 1 regarding the selection of subjects for examination during the year 2019-20 will be the agenda of the meeting, according to the Lok Sabha website.

The PAC has 22 members and is headed by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. An informal meeting for the introduction of the committee members was held earlier, sources told ANI.

During the meeting, it was decided that Chowdhury would request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to be present at today's meeting. The Speaker has agreed to Chowdhury's request, the sources added.

The top parliamentary committee has 15 members from Lok Sabha while seven belong to Rajya Sabha representing ruling NDA and Opposition parties. BJP's Bhupender Yadav, Jayant Sinha, Satyapal Singh, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and CM Ramesh, Trinamool Congress' Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, Akali Dal's Naresh Gujral are among the prominent leaders in the Committee.