Protesters chant pro-Modi slogans at Rahul Gandhi's Bengaluru rally; 'ask supporters to behave,' HDK tells Amit Shah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Tuesday advised BJP president Amit Shah to instruct his party supporters to behave in public and asked if they have any decency.

Kumaraswamy was reacting to Shah's tweet flaying police action against those who allegedly raised pro-Modi slogans outside the venue of a function in Bengaluru on Monday at which Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was addressing entrepreneurs.

"I advise Amit Shah to instruct his supporters to behave properly in public," Kumaraswamy told reporters in Bengaluru.

"While some other party's programme is going on..do they have any decency?...first they have to learn about decency to behave in the public. I advise Amit Shah to instruct his BJP supporters not to disturb other party's programmes," he added.

"Hugs for 'Tukde Tukde' gang and arrest of peaceful youth raising pro-Modi slogans? Where are the champions of 'Free Speech'? Yuvraj of Congress must know- time follows the course taken by youngsters. Stop intimidating the youth of India, which has rejected your brand of politics," Shah had tweeted replying to state BJP's tweet on Monday's incident.

"Democracy in Danger, Police arrests few techies for raising pro Modi slogans at Manyata tech park in Bengaluru. This is the real face of democracy in a Cong-JDS ruled state. It's total dictatorship where freedom of choice & expression of citizens is suppressed," Karnataka BJP had tweeted.

However, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah clarified that nobody was arrested, and as a precautionary measure a few people were taken by police and released later.

Alleging that some BJP and RSS elements were behind the instigation, he said, "When Rahul Gandhi's event is going on, as an opposition party they should have some responsibility. We can also do the same, when Narendra Modi comes we can also disturb, we can also chant Rahul Gandhi's name."

Raising slogans 'Modi, Modi', the protesters had put up placards asking Gandhi to leave the venue, leading to a tense situation with Congress supporters too present there. As the noise intensified, the police removed the protesters, and had detained a few of them.

