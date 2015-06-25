Over 19 lakh shares traded on BSE against a two-week average volume of just 1.26 lakh shares

Shares of mid-rung IT company KPIT Technologies continued to face investor backlash, with the stock in early trade Thursday hitting a fresh 1-year low of 85.05, down 14 percent over its previous close.

Post the company's disappointing fourth quarter earnings, markets have been rife with speculation that promoters are looking to offload their stake, thereby triggering wide-spread correction in the stock.

A look at the performance on the bourses since January shows the stock has tanked a whopping 117 percent in nearly six months time.

However, the promoters have denied any stake sale plans in the company, and indicated that they would take legal action against those spreading rumours, a CNBC TV18 report said.

At 10:15am, KPIT Technologies stock was quoted at Rs 91.05, down 8.2 percent from previous close on strong volumes of over 19 lakh shares traded on BSE against a two-week average volume of just 1.26 lakh shares.

In the last quarter ended March 31, 2015, the company reported a 23 percent sequential decline in net profit at Rs 50.3 crore while sales dipped 2.2 percent sequentially to Rs 763 crore.