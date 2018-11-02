Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Jaipur aiming for second win of season

Preview: Jaipur Pink Panthers take on fellow Zone A challengers Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first of their three games this season at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex on Friday.

The two sides have produced close contests in their three encounters so far with the margin of victory never exceeding 7 points for either team. Gujarat Fortunegiants hold the upper hand against Jaipur Pink Panthers and will look to come out on top once again as they aim to consolidate their position in the top half of Zone A.

Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered a loss to Bengal Warriors in their previous match and will be keen to make amends. Deepak Niwas Hooda, though, has inspired confidence as their lead player and returned 8 raid points against Bengal Warriors. Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Mohit Chhillar managed five out of the seven tackle points in that outing and will likely emerge as key again when they face Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Gujarat Fortunegiants put in a brilliant all-round performance in their victory over Puneri Paltan. Three of their starting seven returned with 4 or more points with Sachin leading the way with a Super 10. Their corners Ruturaj Koravi and Sunil Kumar managed seven out of the 10 tackle points, establishing themselves as defenders to watch out for.