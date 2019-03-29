Priyanka Gandhi will make a mark if she contests Lok Sabha polls, believe re-energised Congress workers

With Congress general secretary and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on board, the party seems to be playing its cards carefully. And it seems to be getting its calculations right. At least so far.

By maintaining the mystery over the possibility of her contesting the Lok Sabha election, the party is furthering the confusion over her eventual status in the country's politics, keeping the rival BJP camp in a tizzy. By neither confirming nor denying if she will contest the Lok Sabha election, the Congress is creating psychological pressure on the BJP, which it began building by launching her in the field some time ago.

The energy Priyanka has brought to the Congress camp is evident and the novelty of her presence also seems to be charming the electorate wherever she has gone so far on her campaign. She clearly is the star campaigner for the party, who has taken some wind out of the BJP sails as far as garnering eyeballs is concerned.

"She has been given the responsibility of general secretary, eastern Uttar Pradesh by the Congress president and her focus is clearly to enthuse, energise and motivate the party cadre and field the best possible candidates. We have a structure in which all candidates are decided through the central committee and she in respect of it has stated the same," Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi told Firstpost when asked about Priyanka's ambivalent stand on contesting the Lok Sabha election, and the impact if she did.

She added, "Her entry has not just energised the party workers, but has also encouraged more women to participate in the political space of the nation. With her entry we see Congress rise as a challenger to BJP in the state and she is there for the long haul."

There is no doubt that Priyanka has oodles of the 'It' factor that her grandmother and father had aplenty. Whether she would make an effective political leader in the long run, or prove to be an effective administrator remains to be seen, but right now, she has electrified the Congress camp and the election jamboree with her presence.

It's undeniable that Priyanka possesses a magnetic personality, amplified by her rare public appearances, rendering a big chunk of the electorate awestruck. This is especially true of the Hindi hinterland, which for long remained the karmabhoomi of the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Her ease of mingling with the crowd, her issue-based talks, her decided restraint from hitting the ruling party below the belt, and her pleasant demeanour have added to the complete package that makes her the personality that Congress needed to counter Narendra Modi's BJP.

After all, democracies too are driven by strong personalities, and Congress too needs one to anchor it in these turbulent times.

The Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, has too often been caught on the wrong foot when pitted directly against Modi. But, is Priyanka equipped to be the wave that Congress needs? Is she a trophy leader, attractive as long as she remains untested in the trying waters of electoral politics? Or does she have it in her to rise above all the disadvantages that she is tethered to due to inexperience, and sweep it for the party?

What if Priyanka contests the elections?

That's a big question that can at best have a speculative answer now given the fact that she has not yet made it clear if she will eventually contest.

"It’s true that Priyankaji has never contested any election. But, we're sure that once she contests, she will win by a huge margin. Within this short period we've witnessed the confidence with which she addresses her rallies and meetings, by taking up the right issues. She appears convincing to people. With Priyankaji joining the Congress as general secretary, and Rahulji as the president, the party has now become a two-pronged attack, and the BJP is well aware of it," a Congress party leader from Uttar Pradesh remarked.

Congress leaders and workers strongly believe that if she contests, she will make a mark as well.

A senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity said, "It’s the same BJP that attacked UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi as 'Videshi Bahu' (daughter-in-law of foreign origin), now criticising Priyanka. But one shouldn’t forget that Soniaji braved all criticism and it was her leadership that revived the party and the UPA government remained in power for 10 years. It's too premature to write off Priyanka. If she doesn't have the mettle, the public will reject her."

