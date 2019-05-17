Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Narendra Modi, says Amitabh Bachchan would've been better pick for PM

Mirzapur: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who held a massive roadshow in Mirzapur parliamentary constituency on Friday, took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him "sabse bada abhineta" (greatest actor). Addressing the ebullient gathering, Priyanka told people that it would have been great if they had chosen veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan as the prime minister.

"You have chosen the greatest actor as prime minister. It would have been better if you had made Amitabh Bachchan prime minister, anyhow they did not do anything for you," she said.

Priyanka held a roadshow in Mirzapur to show the strength of the party before campaigning ends for the last leg of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls this evening.

Priyanka was campaigning for Congress leader from the constituency, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, who was also present during the roadshow.

Perched atop an open vehicle decorated with marigold flowers, Priyanka and Tripathi waved at the cheering crowd amid slogans like 'chowkidaar chor hai'.

The Congress banners adorned the road. Attacking Modi and his policies, Priyanka during her roadshow said, "Youth are unemployed. Farmers are suffering. So far, 12,000 farmers have committed suicide. I believe he is not a leader but an actor."

People jostled to get a glimpse of Priyanka and many showered rose petals on her vehicle as soon as she passed by.

Priyanka was seen waving and smiling to the cheering crowd under the scorching heat. Congress' Tripathi is fielded against SP-BSP candidate Ram Charita.

Thirteen parliamentary constituencies of the state will go to polls on 19 May in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The results will be announced on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.