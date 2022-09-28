New Delhi: Amid the ongoing hullabaloo over the Congress presidential election, a party MP on Wednesday said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be named the next party chief as she is Vadra family’s daughter-in-law and “not a part of Gandhi family”.

“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be Congress chief. Rahul Gandhi says, nobody from Gandhi family should become one. Women become a part of that family where they go after marriage. Today, she’s Vadra family’s daughter-in-law, not a part of Gandhi family,” Congress MP Abdul Khaleque told ANI.

Frontrunners for the Congress president post

Over the past few weeks, several names have cropped up for the probable presidential candidate including Mallikarjun Kharge, A K Antony, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Ambika Soni and Pawan Kumar Bansal, though most of them ruled themselves out of the race. The name of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the top party post is, however, not completely ruled out yet, according to informed sources.

Amid suspense over Ashok Gehlot’s fate, Congress’ central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Tuesday said AICC treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal has got nomination forms collected but they might be for someone else. Bansal said he was not in the race.

Mistry further informed that senior party leader Shashi Tharoor will file his nomination papers for the Congress chief’s election on 30 September and his representative has got two more nomination forms on Wednesday.

Congress president election schedule

The notification for the Congress president election was released on 22 September. Interested candidates can file their nominations from 24 to 30 September.

The last day to withdraw the nomination is 8 October. After withdrawal, if need be, then polls will be held on 17 October, while the result will be declared on 19 October.

