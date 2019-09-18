Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hits out at Centre, says merely talking about $5 trillion economy and 'managing' headlines won’t help

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the Centre in wake of the current economic crisis, saying that by merely talking about $5 trillion economy and managing media headlines will not improve nation's economy.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary said, "Indian economy will not improve just by talking of $5 trillion economy or managing headlines. One cannot attract investors by organising events abroad. The confidence of investors has been shaken. Economic investment has taken a toll."

"The BJP government is not accepting the fact. The economic slowdown, like a speed breaker, has affected the speed with which the nation was progressing," she said in another tweet. These statements from the Congress leader came after a business daily published a report claiming that global investors are withdrawing money from Indian markets post the economic slowdown.