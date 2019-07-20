Priyanka Gandhi Sonbhadra visit LIVE Updates: 'Won't tolerate govt's dictatorship,' say Congress leaders stopped at Varanasi airport

Priyanka Gandhi Sonbhadra visit Latest Updates: Congress leaders, including RPN Singh, Rajeev Shukla, Jatin Prasad, stopped at Varanasi airport.

Five people have reportedly been allowed to go and meet Priyanka Gandhi. In the dramatic visuals being aired across TV channels, the family members of the victims' could be seen breaking down while narrating their plight to the Congress leader.

"Two relatives of victims have come here to meet me, 15 others are not being allowed to meet me. Even I am not being allowed to meet them. Bhagwan jane inki mansikta kya hai? Aap thoda dawab banayiya, unhe aane dijiye. Mere pichhe pade hain. (I don't even understand this government's psychology is. Why don't you people from the media go and put some pressure on them to let those people come in)," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation which was scheduled to visit Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, was stopped by the Varanasi police at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur.

CNN-News18 quoted TMC spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien as saying,"Don't know what sections we've been detained under."

Four-member Parliamentary delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been stopped by Varanasi police at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur, ahead of their visit to Sonbhadra where 10 people were killed in a land dispute incident on 17 July — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2019

The four-member delegation was en-route Sonbhadra to meet the families of the 17 July clash victims, who were gunned down this week over a land dispute.

Ready to go jail: Priyanka Gandhi The TMC's announcement to visit the district came a day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra. Refusing to furnish a personal bond, Priyanka stayed put at a guesthouse in Mirzapur district where she was taken after she squatted on the road with her supporters, insisting that she be allowed to proceed and meet the victims' families. "The district magistrate and the superintendent of police were talking to her at the guesthouse in Chunar to persuade her against travelling ahead," Deputy Inspector General Piyush Kumar Srivastava told PTI. Chunar sub divisional magistrate Satya Prakash said Priyanka was under "preventive detention" and had refused to furnish a personal bond. In a late-night tweet, the Congress general secretary said she had been under "arrest" for the past nine hours.

मैंने इनसे मेरे वकीलों के मुताबिक मेरी गिरफ़्तारी हर तरह से गैर-क़ानूनी है। मुझे इन्होंने सरकार का संदेश दिया है कि मैं पीड़ित परिजनों से नहीं मिल सकती। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 19, 2019

She claimed that the administration has told her that she will be sent to jail for 14 days if she doesn't furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000.

She said that paying bail in this situation is "immoral". "If the government wants to put me in jail for the crime of meeting victims, I am totally prepared for that," Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu, who was with her at the guesthouse, told PTI, "We have clearly said, either let us meet the victims or send us to jail."

Hours earlier, the Congress leader who is in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh had met some of the injured at the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi, 60 km from Sonbhadra.

She was stopped at Narainpur on the Varanasi-Mirzapur road while she was heading towards Sonbhadra.

"Action has been taken against 151 CrPC and Priyanka Gandhi and other members of the Congress have been stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra, where prohibitory orders have been promulgated," Mirzapur District Magistrate Anurag Patel told PTI.

"She will not be allowed to proceed for apprehension of breach of peace. If she decides to stay back here we will extend security to her," the DM said.

The decision of the ruling party in Bengal assumed significance due to the intensified political bickering and violence between the TMC and the BJP since the Lok Sabha elections in which the saffron party made significant inroads in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee had attacked each other during the election campaign in the eastern state. The BJP has emerged as the key opponent of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal ever since the saffron party won 18 of the 42 seats in the state in this Lok Sabha polls up from two seats it had won in 2014.

The delegation, comprising Derek O'Brien, Sunil Mondal, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Uma Saren, was scheduled to reach Varanasi airport at 9.15 am Saturday and then take a three-hour drive to Ubbha village in Sonbhadra district, TMC sources said.

Ten people were killed and 28 injured in the clash between supporters of village head Yagya Dutt and Gond tribals over a piece of land in Sonbhadra's Ghorawal area on Wednesday. Dutt's supporters allegedly opened fire on the tribals.

Twenty-nine people, including Dutt and his brother, were arrested. Prohibitory orders are in force in Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra district and a thorough checking of vehicles is on to monitor the movement of people.

With inputs from PTI