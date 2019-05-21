Priyanka Gandhi sends audio recording to Congress cadres after exit poll results predict NDA sweep, says 'don't believe numbers'

New Delhi: Amidst exit polls predicting a comfortable victory for the BJP-led NDA, Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Monday sent an audio recording to her party workers, urging them not to believe in the survey.

"Exit polls are being shown to discourage you. Do not believe them. Remain alert in the strong rooms and counting rooms. I am positive that our hard work will reap fruits," said the Gandhi scion in the audio clip.

The exit polls on television channels on Monday projected that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power at the Centre again. Most of the pollsters gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a clear majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Polling for seven-phased Lok Sabha elections started on 11 April and concluded on 19 May. The much-awaited results of the general elections will be announced on 23 May.

