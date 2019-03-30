Priyanka Gandhi pretends to be a Hindu, should have prayed at Ram Janmabhoomi, says BJP leader Chetan Chauhan

Sambhal: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is just pretending to be a Hindu by visiting temples, claimed BJP leader and state cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan in Sambhal on Saturday.

“She could have been considered a Hindu had she gone to Ram Janmabhoomi, the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, and bowed her head in reverence there,” he said.

“Priyanka has been imitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for many days. One who is a monkey imitates, and if given a knife can cut his hair and beard also,” he said.

“One wears the sacred thread, while the other takes a boat ride to tell the people that they are Hindus. If Priyanka was a real Hindu, she should have gone to Ram Janmabhoomi and should have prayed there and bowed her head in reverence,” he said.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election is set to begin on 11 April and will go on till 19 May. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May. In Uttar Pradesh, where 80 seats are at stake, polling will be held during all seven phases.

