Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at hospital, day after his detention over MCC violation

Meerut: Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at a hospital where the Dalit leader was admitted a day earlier.

Chandrashekhar Azad was taken into custody by police on Tuesday for violating the model code of conduct, officials said.

Azad was detained while leading a procession that included cars and motorcycles, but was shifted to the hospital when he took ill.

The code violation was allegedly over the number of vehicles in the political rally.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has given Priyanka Gandhi the charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

