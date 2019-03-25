Priyanka Gandhi is ‘Siberian bird’, her campaign a ‘picnic’, says Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Mohsin Raza

Lucknow: Questioning Priyanka Gandhi's intention of visiting Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Mohsin Raza on Monday equated the Congress general secretary with a "migratory Siberian bird" and dubbed her campaign for the impending Lok Sabha polls a "picnic".

"Those who are questioning the existence of Lord Ram, what are they going to find in Ayodhya? They (Congress) did not go to Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. There was a 'deepotsav' event in Ayodhya. That was also not attended by them. They are going (to Ayodhya) as they have remembered Babur (Mughal ruler). They want to search for his remains there. So, Priyanka is a Siberian bird, who migrates from one place to another after seeing the weather conditions," Raza told ANI.

Priyanka is scheduled to start her three-day long campaign from 27 March and will offer prayers at the famous Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, a source told ANI. The Congress leader will board a bus customised in the form of a ‘rath’ and would cover Faizabad, Sultanpur, Amethi and Unnao parliamentary constituencies during the three-day long political campaign on roads.

During her campaign between 27 and 29 March, Priyanka is expected to stop at 32 points from Faizabad to Amethi, sources said. However, Congress has not made any official announcement of the programme. Taking a jibe at Priyanka's Ganga Yatra which culminated last week, Raza said, "Their boat and train yatras are nothing but just a picnic. There is nothing beyond this".

In her first major political campaign since taking up the post of Congress general secretary in the state, Priyanka had undertaken a 140-kilometre boat journey from Prayagraj to Varanasi.

Ever since she started her political campaigns in the state, Priyanka has already visited two significant temple towns of Uttar Pradesh - Varanasi and Prayagraj. Continuing his tirade against the Opposition, the BJP leader claimed that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Amethi earlier this month, all the 'chors' (thieves) went into hiding as they were afraid of the 'chowkidar' (watchman).

"When Modi ji came to Amethi, all the thieves went into hiding. They also tried to escape. But, this 'chowkidar' is so strong that wherever they go into hiding, they will be caught. They will not be given a chance to do 'chori' (robbery)," Raza further said.

Terming the BJP government as a 'majboot' (strong) government, Raza expressed confidence that the party will retain power and will better its tally. "Everyone in this country is now agreeing that the BJP is a 'majboot' government. We will perform even better than in 2014 and win again. Development has reached every nook and corner of the country and Modi ji will come to power again," he said.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA secured a majority by winning 282 seats out of the 543 seats.

This year's Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases from 11 April to 19 May. Uttar Pradesh will vote in all the phases on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April and 6, 12 ans 19 May. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the state.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.