Priyanka Gandhi desperate bid to save 'sinking' Congress, says Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

Politics Press Trust of India Jan 24, 2019 21:47:37 IST

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Thursday the Congress has roped in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in active politics in a "desperate bid to save its sinking ship".

The SAD president said it appeared Congressmen had "lost faith" in its chief Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

"The Congress has officially declared Rahul Gandhi unfit to lead the party by bringing in Priyanka Gandhi in a desperate attempt to save its sinking ship," Badal alleged while talking to media after addressing a meeting of party workers in the Amritsar South constituency.

Badal made the remarks a day after Priyanka Gandhi was appointed the general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.

"It will not have any impact in the parliamentary elections. The people have made up their mind to give their mandate to the NDA under the leadership of Narendra Modi," Badal said.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2019 21:47:37 IST

