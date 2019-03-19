Priyanka Gandhi calls Yogi Adityanath govt's report card on performance 'fake', says ground reality is different

Bhadoi (Uttar Pradesh): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday termed the Yogi Adityanath government's report cards on its performance in the last two years "fake" and said these did not reflect the ground reality in Uttar Pradesh.

"Everyday I am meeting people of Uttar Pradesh. Be it farmers, school teachers or women, everyone is unhappy with the government. All these report cards of their performance in two years and publicity of their schemes are fake. One should visit the areas and see the ground reality," she told the media in Bhadoi.

Attacking the BJP for questioning the performance of Congress in the last 70 years, Priyanka Gandhi, who is on a three-day 'Ganga Yatra', said, "Now they should tell what they have done in their five years when they have been in power."

Her three-day campaign, which started from Prayagraj on Monday, will end in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls during all the seven phases of the general elections to be held on 11 April, 18 April, 23 April, 29 April, 6 May, 12 May and 19 May. Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.