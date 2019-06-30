Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP govt of muzzling media, slams 'shutting' of cameras during Yogi Adityanath's Moradabad visit

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday of muzzling the media.

"Journalists are being held captive, questions are being curtailed, problems are being ignored. The full majority BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is turning away from people's questions. The public knows it all. It will ask questions and demand answers too," she wrote on Twitter.

The Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh East also tagged to her tweet a media report, which alleged that cameras of journalists were being shut during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Moradabad.

