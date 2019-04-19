Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress and joins Shiv Sena: All you need to know about the entrepreneur, women's rights activist

Hours after she tweeted about some "lumpen goons" who were being let off and reinstated in the Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi, who had been an aggressive foot-soldier for the grand old party, tendered her resignation as its national spokesperson. As soon as she shared her resignation letter on Twitter, the 39-year-old also changed her bio to being a columnist, a blogger, mother and even a "saree hoarder".

Born and raised in Mumbai, Chaturvedi is a graduate in Commerce from the Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics. She started her career as a young entrepreneur who was selected to participate in Indian School of Business's '10,000 Women Entrepreneurs Certificate' programme in 2010, a scholarship programme by Goldman Sachs for women entrepreneurs.

In 2015, she was nominated for and participated in Observer Research Foundation and Zeit Stiftung's programme 'Asian Forum on Global Governance'.

The leap to politics, she reveals in a 2012 interview, was "unplanned". On her joining the Congress as a youth member in 2010, Chaturvedi said she had found the party in "sync with her own thought process".

Her rise in the party's fold has been tremendous. Three years after joining Congress, she was made its spokesperson in 2013. One thing, however, stood constant throughout her career in the party and even beyond it – Chaturvedi had always, earnestly argued and voiced for women's causes. She has been a regular on television channels when it came to issues of women empowerment, education and child rights.

In a 2016 column for the DNA, she spoke about "wardrobe woes" for women, while also making pointed remarks about the Censor Board's reluctance to clear movies based on ideas about morality and culture : "In other news, was wondering what a filmmaker should do these times to get a movie cleared without cuts and without upsetting our sanskari Censor Board. If Udta Punjab becomes Udta Pannchi, also with the suggested 90 cuts becomes a SnapChat video will it solve the problems of Punjab?"

Her tweets on sexist and misogynistic comments on women leaders have been always been sharp. Reacting to SP leader Azam Khan's "khaki underwear" comment on actor-turned politician Jaya Prada recently, Chaturvedi said it was a "filth in discourse":

The comment made on Jaya Prada by Azam Khan is absolutely unbecoming & this kind of filth in discourse needs to be condemned by all.

Fight on issues, BJP has given us enough& more reasons to defeat them but do not lower the discourse to sexist/misogynistic comments on opponents. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 15, 2019

In another tweet, she also criticised how the BJP too had made it the "party's strategy to shamelessly make sexist or misogynistic comments".

Don’t confuse Congress for the BJP. The BJP has made it part of their strategy to shamelessly make sexist/ misogynistic comments about women from the opposition. I am yet to see a single tweet by their (women) leaders condemning it, forget naming and shaming them. https://t.co/rcH6BlLDq4 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 15, 2019

No wonder then that Chaturvedi's resignation letter to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi specifically mentions how her remaining in the party would be at the cost of her "self respect and dignity". She writes: "What saddens me is that despite the safety, dignity, empowerment of women being promoted by the party and has been your call to action the same is not reflected in the action of some of the members in the party."

Chaturvedi had earlier alleged that Congress members had misbehaved with her during a press conference on the Rafale deal in Mathura. She retweeted a Congress notice which stated that the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has reinstated some party leaders who were suspended for misbehaving with her.

Later in the day, on Friday, she held a press conference with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. Talking to reporters, she reiterates how she wanted to make every city as safe as Mumbai is for women – one of the reasons she lists for joining the BJP-ally in Maharashtra. "Mumbai is known for being bindaas. I can go out late in the night, wear anything I like. I want to make several such Mumbai everywhere. Women's issues have always being close to my heart," she said.

