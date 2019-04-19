You are here:
Priyanka Chaturvedi 'quit Congress over 3 lumpen goons, joined Shiv Sena made up of 100% lumpen goons': Twitterati troll 'political opportunism'

Congress national spokesperson and convenor of party's media cell Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was miffed at the reinstatement of some party workers who had misbehaved with her, resigned from the party and joined the Shiv Sena Friday. She joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of the party president Uddhav Thackeray, sources said.

Earlier, after quitting all posts in the party, Chaturvedi sent her resignation to Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders.

"In the last few weeks, certain things have convinced me that my services are not valued in the organisation and that I have reached the end of the road. At the same time I also feel that more time that I spend in the organisation will be at the cost of my own self respect and dignity," Chaturvedi said in her resignation letter.

Responding to reporters' questions on whether not getting a Mathura ticket had prompted her departure from Congress, Chaturvedi at Matoshree on Friday sought to make it clear that she had thought of the Sena because she was born and brought up in Mumbai. "I know I will be held accountable for my past statements and my views and that how I came to this conclusion but I would like to say that this decision of joining Shiv Sena I have taken after a lot of thought," she said.

Congress leader Sanjay Jha was one of the first party leaders to react to the report.

Chaturvedi's decision to join Sena was not received well by netizens, especially because the ideological jump was a rather drastic one. Twitter erupted with a barrage of messages for the former Congress leader:

After she announced her resignation from Congress over inaction regarding an incident when party workers allegedly "misbehaved" with her, Twitterati had praised her for being upright, but soon after the reports came in claiming that Chaturvedi was joining Sena, Twitter slammed the former Congress leader for not standing her ground.

"She quit over 3 lumpen goons. And so she is joining the SS, a Hindutva party made up of 100 per cent lumpen goons. How quickly some people lose their desire for a secular, inclusive nation when denied a ticket," one Twitter user noted.

Apr 19, 2019

