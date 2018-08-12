You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Prithviraj Chavan attacks Narendra Modi government over lack of jobs, says 'bullet train of no use to common man'

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 12, 2018 18:50:02 IST

Nashik: Former Union minister Prithviraj Chavan attacked the Central government on Sunday on a number of issues including "lack of jobs" for the youth.

He alleged the government was pursuing the Bullet train and the Samruddhi Corridor projects which are of no use for the common man.

File image of former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

File image of former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

The bullet train project envisages connecting Mumbai in Maharashtra to Ahmedabad in Gujarat through the high-speed train.

The proposed Sammrudhi Corridor project aims at constructing a mega-highway connecting Mumbai to Nagpur, a distance of over 700 kilometres.

"The BJP governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra have failed to generate jobs for the youth. The situation is also grim on the agriculture front, as farmers are committing suicide due to distress," he said while addressing a function in Nashik city in Maharashtra.

He said the fare of the bullet train will prove "exorbitant" for the common people.

Chavan alleged that people will be made to pay a heavy toll for using the Samruddhi corrdior.

The former chief minister alleged the loan waiver announced by the state government last year is inaccessible for most of the farmers.

"The process to claim the loan waiver is tedious, as the farmers have to fill online application forms containing as many as 66 columns," he alleged.

He also criticised the Centre for "importing 20 lakh tonnes of sugar despite bumper production in the country".


Updated Date: Aug 12, 2018 18:50 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores