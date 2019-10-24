Prithla Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Prithla Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 85

Total electors: 1,91,676

Female electors: 87,971

Male electors: 1,03,700

Third gender electors: 5

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In 2009, Raghubir Singh of the Congress won the election by defeating BSP's Tek Chand Sharma by garnering 34647 votes. Sharma took over Rawat in 2014 Assembly election, although by a small margin of 1,179 votes.

Narender Attri Advocate from INLD, Surender Vashist from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Raghubir Singh Tewatia from Congress and Sohanpal Chhokar from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Prithla LAC in 2019

Demographics: Prithla Vidhan Sabha is located in Faridabad district of Haryana. As per the 2011 census, of the total 1,91,676 population, 96.47 percent is rural and 3.53 percent is urban. The Scheduled Castes ratio is 22.82.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .