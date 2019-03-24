Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address two election rallies in West Bengal on 3 April

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two back-to-back election rallies in West Bengal on 3 April, BJP leader Mukul Roy said on Sunday.

Modi will speak at a public meeting at Siliguri in north Bengal at around 1 pm, followed by another rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground at 3 pm on the same day, Roy told reporters in Kolkata.

"The party is fully prepared to hold the two election rallies of Modi on the same day. It is a historical day for the BJP to organise such big meetings of the prime minister back-to-back," he said.

Roy asserted that no other party has shown the "courage" to hold two such meetings on the same day.

Senior BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh would also visit West Bengal for campaigning before the general elections next month.

