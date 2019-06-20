President's address to Parliament; full text: Kovind touches on NRC, 'one nation, one poll'; praises Modi for last 5 years, lays roadmap for next term

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall on Thursday.

He began his address by congratulating the new MPs and also mentioned that the higher number of women MPs in Parliament is good for democracy. Kovind laid out the roadmap for the Centre for the next five years. He praised Narendra Modi's last term as prime minister and asserted that the government remains committed to heralding a new India by the time we celebrate 75 years since Independence. Amid a number of topics the president touched upon, agriculture, infrastructural growth, and a renewed impetus on strengthening the economy remained key focus areas. Here is the full text of the president's speech.

Honourable Members,

1. I am pleased to address the first joint sitting of Parliament after the election of the 17thLok Sabha, in the year commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all newly elected Members of this Lok Sabha.

2. More than 61 crore voters of the country set a new record by casting their votes and enhanced the credibility of India’s democracy in the world. People have stood in long queues braving extreme heat to cast their votes. This time, as compared to previous elections, more women have cast their votes and their participation has been almost equal to men. Crores of youth have voted for the first time and played an important role in shaping India’s future. All voters deserve to be congratulated for the success of this election.

3. I also convey my best wishes to the new Speaker of the Lok Sabha for this new responsibility.

4. I congratulate the entire team of the Election Commission for successful completion of the world’s largest election. The contribution of employees of several administrative departments and various institutions, as well as the security forces in the successful conduct of the electoral process, is extremely praiseworthy.

5. Nearly half of the MPs in this Lok Sabha have been elected for the first time. The election of 78 women MPs which is the highest number in the history of Lok Sabha, presents the picture of a New India.

6. It is a matter of joy that the reflection of India’s diversity is visible in this joint sitting. People of every age, hailing from villages and cities, belonging to every profession, are members of both the Houses. Many members are associated with social service, many are from the field of agriculture, from business and economic sphere while other members are from the field of education, medical profession which saves the lives of people and legal profession which provides justice to the people. MPs who have made their mark in the world of cinema, art, literature and culture are also present here. I am confident that your unique experiences will contribute to enriching the discussions in Parliament.

Honourable Members,

7. The people of the country have given a very clear mandate in this election. After assessing the performance of the Government during the first tenure, the people have given even stronger support for the second term. By doing so, the people of the country have given a mandate for continuing uninterrupted and at an accelerated pace the journey of development which started in 2014.

8. All fellow countrymen are familiar with the atmosphere prevailing in the country before 2014. In order to take the country out of a sense of gloom and instability, the people elected a Government with an absolute majority after three decades. Giving the highest regard to that mandate, my Government started to march forward without any discrimination with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath- Sabka Vikas’, to create a New India.

9. on January 31st this year, in this very Central Hall, I had said that my Government from the very first day was dedicated to the goal of improving the lives of all citizens, addressing their problems arising out of mid-governance and providing all basic amenities to the last person standing at the margins of society.

10. During the last five years, the countrymen have come to believe that the Government is always with them, working to improve their lives and to enhance their Ease of Living. Based on this wealth of people’s trust, a fresh mandate was sought.

11. People of the country have long waited for the basic amenities of life. But now the conditions are changing. My Government wants to make the people conscious, capable, well-provided and unfettered to such an extent that they do not feel the "Burden, Force, or Absence” of the Government in their daily life. Empowering every person in the country is the main goal of my Government.

Honourable Members,

12. My Government is committed to that very idea of nation-building, the foundation for which was laid in 2014. While fulfilling the basic needs of the countrymen, now the Government is moving forward towards realising their aspirations of building a Strong, Safe, Prosperous and All-inclusive India. This journey is inspired by the basic spirit of‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas’.

This New India’s vision is motivated by the noble thoughts of Shri Narayana Guru Kerala’s great spiritual figure, social reformer and poet:

"Jaati-Bhedam Mat-Dwesham AdumIlladey Sarvrum Sodar-tvain Vaadunn Matrukasthan Maanit”

That is, an ideal place is one where people live like brothers free from the discrimination of caste and religion.

13. Three weeks ago, on 30 May, immediately after swearing-in the Government has started working towards building a New India. A New India:

- Where equal opportunities to progress are available to every person;

- Where life of every person becomes better and their self-esteem is enhanced;

- Where brotherhood and harmony bind the people with each other;

- Where the foundation built on our ideals and values becomes stronger; and

- Where the benefits of development reach every region and the last person standing in the queue.

This New India will move forward towards that ideal state envisioned Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore, where the mind of the people is without fear and the head is held high with self-esteem. In Gurudev’s words:

"Chitto Jetha Bhay-Shunno, Uchcho Jetha Shir.”

Honourable Members,

14. It is a matter of pride for every Indian that when our country completes 75 years of independence in 2022, we would have achieved many national goals for building a New India. To pave the way for the golden future of New India, my Government has resolved:

.On this path of a New India, rural India will be strong and urban India will also be empowered;

. On this path of a New India, entrepreneurial India will attain new heights and the dreams of young India will also be fulfilled;

. On this path of a New India, all systems will be transparent and the prestige of honest countrymen will increase further;

. On this path of a New India, infrastructure for the 21st century will be built and all resources for the creation of a powerful India will be mobilised.

In the light of these resolutions, in a short period of 21 days, my Government has taken many decisions aimed at the welfare of farmers, soldiers, students, entrepreneurs, women and other sections of society and have also started implementing them. Initiatives have also been taken to enact several new laws.

15. A decision has been taken to increase the income support to farmers who are our Annadaata, by extending the coverage under‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi’, to every farmer in the country. To enable the farmer brothers and sisters who work day and night in their fields to lead respectable life after attaining the age of 60 years, a‘Pension Scheme’ for them has also been approved.

16. Livestock is invaluable for farmers. They have to spend a lot of money on treatment of cattle-related diseases. To reduce this expenditure, my Government has also decided to start a special scheme with an allocation of Rs 13,000 crore.

17. For the first time, a Government has taken note of the economic security of small shopkeepers. In the very first meeting of the Cabinet, a separate‘Pension Scheme’ has been approved for small shopkeepers and retail traders. About 3 crore small shopkeepers in the country will benefit from this scheme.

18. We are all indebted to the soldiers who dedicate themselves to protect the countrymen by sacrificing every joy, every pleasure and every festive occasion. It is our duty to secure the future of children of those who guard the border and ensure peace and security for everyone. Inspired by this sentiment, the amount of scholarship under the‘National Defence Fund’ has been increased for the children of our brave soldiers. For the first time, sons and daughters of the State police personnel have also been included in this scholarship.

Honourable Members,

19. One of the biggest challenges of the 21st century is – the growing water crisis. Over time, the traditional and effective practices of water conservation in our country are disappearing. Houses have come up over ponds and lakes, and the vanishing water sources have accentuated the water crisis for the poor. In view of the growing impact of Climate Change and Global Warming, the water crisis is likely to aggravate further. Today, the need of the hour is that the way the country has shown seriousness about ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’, the same seriousness be shown in ‘Water Conservation and Management’.

20. We must conserve water for our children and future generations. The creation of the new ‘Ministry of Jalshakti’ is a decisive step in this direction, which will have far-reaching benefits. Through this new Ministry, the systems related to water conservation and management will be made more effective.

21. My Government is fully conscious of the crisis in the drought-hit areas and stands by every affected citizen. With the support of State Governments and Sarpanches at the village level, it is being ensured that farmers are assisted and the scarcity of drinking water is tackled.

22. Strengthening the system and spirit of Co-operative Federalism, my Government is taking the States along to achieve the national goals. Last week, important developmental issues were discussed with the Chief Ministers and a decision was taken to constitute a Committee of Chief Ministers to look into Structural Reforms in the field of agriculture.

Honourable Members,

23. Only on the foundation of a strong rural economy, it is possible to build a strong national economy. Our farmers are the pillars of the rural economy. All possible efforts are being made by the Central Government to provide adequate assistance to the States for agricultural development.

24. Large scale investments have been made to strengthen rural India. In order to enhance agriculture productivity, an investment of Rs. 25 lakh crore will be made in the coming years.

25. To double the income of farmers by 2022, several steps have been taken in the last 5 years. Be it the decision to increase the MSP, or approval for 100 percent FDI in food processing; be it completion of the irrigation projects pending for decades or extension of ‘Crop Insurance Scheme’; be it the‘Soil Health Card’ or 100% Neem coating of urea; my Government has taken many decisions, appreciating such numerous small and big needs of the farmers. The Government has made the agriculture policy both production-centric as well as income-centric.

26. An important link in these efforts is ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi’. Through this, an amount of more than Rs. 12,000 crore has been disbursed to the farmers in just three months. Estimated expenditure of Rs. 90,000 crore is likely to be incurred annually on this scheme since every farmer has now been brought in its ambit.

27. With the provision of storage for farm produce, the economic security of the farmers is strengthened. Now the storage facility will be provided to the farmers near their village through the ‘Grameen Bhandaran Yojana’.

28. The benefit of cooperatives in the agriculture sector is being availed by the farmers in the dairy business. In other areas of agriculture also, the target is to create 10,000 new ‘Farmer Producer Organisations’ to benefit the farmers.

29. Today, India is second in the world in fish production. Our country has the potential to attain first place. There is immense potential for increasing the income of farmers through marine fish industry and inland fisheries. That is why the Government is committed to ‘Neeli Kranti’ which means ‘Blue Revolution’. A separate Department has been constituted for integrated development of fisheries. Similarly, a special fund has been created to develop infrastructure related to the fishing industry.

Honourable Members,

30. We can achieve our constitutional objectives only by liberating the poor families of the country from poverty. During the last five years, the schemes implemented in the country for the welfare of farmers, labourers, divyangjan, tribals and women have achieved widespread success. Only by empowering the poor can they be rescued from the vicious cycle of poverty. That is why the Government has adopted an approach to empower the poor, deprived and weaker sections through the provision of housing, healthcare, essential amenities of life, financial inclusion, education, skill and self-employment. This is in harmony withDeen Dayal Upadhyaya’s concept of Antyodaya.

31. Comprehensive work is underway for the development of 112‘Aspirational Districts’ in the country. 1 lakh 15 thousand most backward villages of the country are in these districts. With the development of education and healthcare facilities and infrastructure in these villages, there will be a positive impact on the lives of crores of poor families.

32. After the success of the world’s largest financial inclusion campaign, in the form of ‘Jan-Dhan Yojana’, my Government is also working to bring the banking services to the doorsteps of the people. In order to ensure that banking services are readily available in every village of the country and in the inaccessible areas of North East, work is being done at a fast pace. About 1.5 lakh post offices in the country are being prepared to provide banking services through ‘India Post Payment Bank’. Our goal is to utilise the postman as a mobile bank to bring banking services to every doorstep.

Honourable Members,

33. Cost of medical treatment pushes the poor families into financial crisis. In order to protect them from this crisis, the world’s biggest healthcare scheme‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’ has been implemented, providing ‘Health-Protection-Cover’ to 50 crore poor people. Under this, so far about 26 lakh poor patients have availed treatment in hospitals. In order to provide medicines at affordable rates, 5,300 ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendras’ have also been opened. It is our endeavour to provide medicines at affordable rates to people residing in far-flung areas through these Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

34. The objective is to set up about 1.5 lakh ‘Health and Wellness Centres’ in all rural areas by 2022. So far, about 18,000 such Centres have already been operationalised.

35. Our countrymen can learn a lot from tribal communities. Our tribal brothers and sisters live in harmony with the environment and nature and maintain a beautiful balance between development and tradition. In New India, every effort will be made to create an inclusive and sensitive system in the interest of tribal communities. Many schemes have been implemented for all-round development of tribal areas. Work is in progress to provide‘Learning to Earning’ facilities to the youth residing in the forest areas. In tribal-dominated areas,‘Eklavya Model Residential Schools’ are being set up for children. The thrust is on value addition and marketing of forest produce through Van Dhan Kendras.

Honourable Members,

36. Women Empowerment is one of the top priorities of my Government. Empowerment of women and their effective involvement in society and economy is the touchstone of a developed society. The Government’s thinking promotes not only women’s development but also women-led development. According the highest priority to women’s security, several effective steps have been initiated with the cooperation of the States. Penalties for crimes against women have been made harsher and the new penal provisions are being strictly enforced. The ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’campaign has brought down female foeticide and improved the sex ratio in many districts of the country.

37. Rural women are the biggest beneficiaries of freedom from smoke through‘Ujjwala Yojana’, vaccination through ‘Mission Indradhanush’ and free electricity connections under ‘Saubhagya’ Yojana. Women are also being given priority in the registration of houses built under ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’in the rural areas. Under this scheme, nearly 2 crore new houses will be built in the villages during the next three years.

38. Facilities for the women workers in the unorganized sector are also being augmented. Self-employment opportunities are being made available to rural women through‘Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Rashtriya Aajivika Mission. Under the ‘Rashtriya Aajivika Mission’, loans amounting to more than Rs 2 lakh crore have been disbursed so far to 3 crore women in rural areas.

39. My Government is committed to making women equal stakeholders in the country’s development and prosperity. Efforts will be made in collaboration with industry and corporate sector to provide better employment opportunities to women. In addition, in Government procurement, priority will be given to those enterprises where women’s participation in the workforce is more than the prescribed limit.

40. To secure equal rights for every sister and daughter in the country, eradication of social evils like‘Triple Talaq’ and ‘Nikah-Halala’ is imperative. I would urge all the members to cooperate in these efforts to make the lives of our sisters and daughters better and dignified.

Honourable Members,

41. Our young generation must have meaningful participation in the building of New India. In the last five years, attempts have been made for developing the skills of the youth, providing them financial support for start-ups and self-employment, and making an available an adequate number of seats for higher education. The amount of scholarship has also been increased by 25 per cent.

42. The Government has made provision of 10 per cent reservation for youth from economically weaker section of the general category. This will enable them to get more opportunities in employment and education.

43. To enable the youth of all strata of society to fulfil their dreams, timely provision of financial resources is being emphasised. The impact of‘Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna’ has been felt on a big scale. Under this scheme, about 19 crore loans have been disbursed for self-employment. An effort will now be made to cover 30 crore people by expanding this scheme. A facility for entrepreneurs to avail loan up to Rs. 50 lakh without any guarantee will also be introduced. Apart from this, new employment opportunities will be generated through appropriate policies in sectors which have the potential to accelerate the economy.

44. Today India has joined the league of countries with the most number of start-ups in the world. To improve the start-up ecosystem, the Government is simplifying the rules. This campaign will be further expedited. Our goal is to establish 50,000 start-ups in the country by 2024.

45. Research is being encouraged in higher educational institutions. To further strengthen this effort, it is proposed to establish a ‘National Research Foundation’. This proposed foundation will work as a bridge between different Departments of the Central Government, science laboratories, higher educational institutions and industrial institutions.

46. To enable various higher educational institutions of India to find a place in the top 500 educational institutions of the world, they are being encouraged through grant of autonomy and financial assistance.

47. My Government is striving to increase the number of seats in the country’s Higher Education System by one-and-a-half times by 2024. With this initiative, 2 crore additional seats would be available for the youth in higher educational institutions.

Honourable Members,

48. It is our responsibility to provide appropriate opportunities, environment and quality education to enhance the talent of children. In this regard, the‘Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme’ will be started.

49. In order to attract children early enough, at the school level, towards technology, suitable infrastructure is being created. Through the‘Atal Innovation Mission’, the work of establishing‘Atal Tinkering Labs’ in about 9,000 schools across the country, is progressing rapidly. Similarly,‘Atal Incubation Centres’ are being set up in 102 universities and other institutions.

50. Impressive performance in sports competitions at the world level enhances the pride of the country as well as increases the interest of children and youth in sports. It also strengthens the culture of according primacy to health in life. To make India a global sports powerhouse, it is important that talented players living in far-flung areas of the country are identified and their selection process is made transparent. To identify the players at the state and district level, it has been decided to widen the ‘Khelo-India Programme’. Under this, 2,500 talented players have been selected, and are being trained. Now, this facility will be provided to 2,500 new players every year.

51. The sports infrastructure in the country will be modernised as well as expanded. A new system is being evolved to make available modern infrastructure and facilities to the players. It is our endeavour that our players win high accolades in the sports world and enhance the prestige of our country.

Honourable Members,

52. Economic development plays the most vital role in improving the lives of our countrymen. Today India is among the fastest growing economies in the world. Inflation is low, the fiscal deficit is under control, foreign exchange reserves are growing and the impact of Make In India is clearly visible.

53. India is now on the way to become the world’s 5th largest economy in terms of GDP. To maintain the high growth rate, the reforms process will continue. It is our objective to make India a 5-trillion dollar economy by 2024.

54. Work is underway in full earnest to transform India into a Global Manufacturing Hub. Keeping in view Industry 4.0, a New Industrial Policy will be announced shortly. In ‘Ease of Doing Business’, India has leap-frogged 65 positions during the past 5 years, from a ranking of 142 in 2014 to 77. Now our goal is to be among the top 50 countries of the world. In order to achieve this, the process of simplification of rules will be further expedited in collaboration with the States. In this sequence, necessary amendments are also being brought in the Companies Law.

55. Taxation regime plays an important role in accelerating economic development. Along with continuous reform, simplification of the taxation system is also being emphasised. Exemption to persons earning up to Rs. 5 lakh from payment of income tax is an important step in this direction.

56. Similarly, the indirect tax system is also being made simple and effective. With the implementation of GST, the concept of‘ One country, One tax, One market’ has become a reality. Efforts to further simplify the GST will continue.

57. Keeping in view the interests of small traders, my Government has launched a New Pension Scheme for them.‘National Traders Welfare Board’ will be constituted shortly, and ‘National Retail Trade Policy’ will be formulated to promote retail business. Accident insurance of up to Rs. 10 lakh will also be provided to all traders registered under GST.

58. MSME sector provides a strong foundation for the country’s economy and plays a critical role in employment generation. Several steps have been taken to ensure smooth cash flow to enterprises run by small entrepreneurs. In order to ensure that entrepreneurs associated with the MSME sector do not face any problem in accessing credit, the credit guarantee coverage is being enhanced to Rs. 1 lakh crore.

Honourable Members,

59. Good governance reduces corruption, enhances self-respect of the citizens and enables them to optimally utilize their talents and capabilities.

60. My Government will make the Zero Tolerance Policy against corruption more comprehensive and effective. The mission to eliminate corruption from public life and Government services will be implemented with greater zeal. Towards this objective, Minimum Government - Maximum Governance will be further emphasised. In addition, the use of technology will be maximised to reduce Human Interface. Appointment of Lokpal will also promote transparency.

61. The campaign against black money will be taken forward at a faster pace. During the last two years, 4 lakh 25 thousand Company Directors have been disqualified and the registration of 3 lakh 50 thousand suspicious companies has been revoked.

62. The ‘Fugitive and Economic Offenders Act’ has proved effective in controlling fugitive economic offenders. Now we are receiving information in this regard from 146 countries, including Switzerland. Of these, we have concluded agreements with 80 countries for automatic exchange of information. We are now receiving information about all those who have stashed black money abroad.

63. The impact of ‘Real Estate Regulation Act’ or RERA is clearly visible in curbing black money transactions in the real estate sector and protecting the interests of the customers; providing huge relief to the middle-class families.

64. ‘Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code’ is among the biggest and most impactful economic reforms undertaken in the country. With the coming into force of this Code, banks and other financial institutions have been able to settle directly or indirectly an amount of more than Rs. 3 lakh 50 thousand crores. This Code has also curbed the tendency of wilfully defaulting on loans taken from banks and other financial institutions.

65. Under the ‘Direct Benefit Transfer’, funds from more than

400 schemes are being directly credited into the accounts of beneficiaries. During the last five years, Rs. 7 lakh 30 thousand crores have been transferred through DBT. So far, not only has DBT prevented Rs. 1 lakh 41 thousand crores from falling into wrong hands, but it has also enabled deletion of names of about 8 crore ineligible beneficiaries. DBT will be further expanded in the coming days. I would urge the State Governments to use DBT in more and more schemes.

Honourable Members,

66. Infrastructure will play an important role in ushering in a prosperous India. My Government’s continuous endeavour has been to build infrastructure in an eco-friendly manner. Along with concrete, greenery has been made an integral part of the highway and expressway projects. For the supply of electricity, the optimal utilisation of solar energy is being stressed. Household and industrial wastes are also being used in road construction.

67. In the 21st century economy, the pace and spread of urbanization will continue to increase. Development of urban infrastructure in cities and suburbs will pave the way for economic progress and enhance employment opportunities. My Government is tirelessly working for a modern India, by providing world-class infrastructure and public amenities in villages as well as cities. Special emphasis is being accorded to improving connectivity in the North-East, hilly and tribal areas. In addition to increasing the ease of living of citizens in the North-East; tourism, agriculture and other allied sectors will also benefit from better connectivity. Effective steps are being taken to expand organic farming in the North-East.

68. Under the ‘Bharatmala Project’, construction or upgradation of about 35,000 kilometres of National Highways is to be undertaken by 2022. In addition, under the ‘Sagarmala Project’, a network of good quality roads is being constructed in coastal areas and areas adjoining ports.

69. Along with the highways, Government is also working extensively in the area of Railways, Airways and Inland Waterways. Under the ‘UDAN Scheme’, air connectivity to smaller towns is being expanded rapidly.

70. Urban transport infrastructure is being created to cater to present and future requirements. While developing infrastructure, attention is also being given to addressing the challenges posed by pollution. My Government is developing a transport system, which is not only fast and safe but is also environment-friendly. For this, special emphasis is given to Public transport. Metro rail network is being expanded rapidly in several cities. The facility of‘One Nation, One Card’ has been launched to realize the dream of seamless mobility. Similarly, electric vehicles are being promoted to reduce vehicular pollution. The network of electric charging stations is also being expanded rapidly.

71. Modern amenities like gas-grid and I-Ways are being developed at a rapid pace. PNG based domestic fuel and CNG based transportation systems are being developed. In modern India, we are according to a special emphasis on the production of bio-fuel. Prior to 2014, about 67 crore litres of ethanol was being blended. This year, we have set a target of about 270 crore litres for ethanol blending. Enhancing the use of blended ethanol will not only benefit our farmers but also safeguard the environment. Further, it will reduce the import of petroleum products thus saving foreign exchange.

Honourable Members,

72. My Government is fully devoted to make the flow of Ganga uninterrupted and pollution free. Recently, encouraging evidence of the revival of aquatic life at several locations along Ganga has been reported. This year, during the Ardhakumbh in Prayagraj, the cleanliness of Ganga and amenities provided to the devotees have made news throughout the world. My Government has enhanced the dignity and self-esteem of every person who contributed towards the successful organization of Ardhakumbh by honouring them.

73. Under the ‘Namami Gange’scheme, my Government will further accelerate the campaign for the closure of drains releasing effluents in the river Ganga. On the lines of river Ganga, the Government will also endeavour to clean up other rivers such as Kaveri, Periyar, Narmada, Yamuna, Mahanadi and Godavari.

74. My Government is making earnest efforts for conservation of forests, wildlife and the environment. In recent years, forest and tree cover has increased by more than 1 per cent. During the last five years, protected areas in the country have also increased. In 2014, the number of protected areas in the country was 692, which has now gone up to 868. To address the challenges posed by air pollution,‘National Clean Air Programme’ has been started in 102 cities.

75. Solar energy plays an important role in reducing the adverse effects of Climate Change and Global Warming. Proactive efforts of India have resulted in the formation of the International Solar Alliance. Through this organization, India is contributing significantly to the development of solar energy in the developing countries of the world.

Honourable Members,

76. Space Technology plays a central role in improving the lives of the common man, providing early warning of impending disasters, identifying the location of natural resources, providing signals to various means of communication and ensuring national security. It is the endeavour of my Government to maximize the use of space technology for human welfare. Several facilities such as roads, houses for poor, farming or equipment for fishermen have all been linked to space technology.

77. Space technology has helped us in further strengthening our security at land, air and water. Our expertise in accurate weather forecast has improved. This was evidenced during the recent ‘Cyclone Phani‘ that struck the eastern coast of the country. Due to accurate information and timely preparation, large scale destruction to life and property was averted.

78. India is marching forward to assume a leadership role in unravelling and comprehending the mysteries of space. Our scientists are involved in the preparations for the launch of‘Chandrayaan-2’, which will be India’s first spacecraft to reach the Moon. We are also making rapid progress towards achieving the goal of sending the first Indian in India’s own‘Gaganyaan’ by 2022.

79. During the Lok Sabha elections, the country attained another milestone, which, however, did not receive as much attention as it should have. With the successful testing of‘Mission Shakti’ a new dimension has been added to India’s capability in space technology and security-preparedness. For this, today I once again congratulate our scientists and engineers.

80. The role of technology in the field of security is expanding continuously. Keeping this in view, work is in progress to establish three joint service agencies for space, cyber and special forces. These collaborative efforts will strengthen the security of the country.

Honourable Members,

81. New India is rapidly moving towards occupying its rightful place in the world community. Today, India has acquired a new image and our relations with other countries have become stronger. It is a matter of immense pleasure that in 2022, India will host the G-20 Summit.

82. The world community enthusiastically supported India’s proposal to declare June 21st as‘International Day of Yoga’ by the United Nations. At present, several programmes associated with International Day of Yoga are being organized with great enthusiasm in various countries, of which the most important events will be held tomorrow, the 21st June.

83. The world community supports India’s position on various issues such as climate change, economic and cyber-crime, action against corruption and black money and energy security. Today the whole world stands with India on the issue of terrorism. Designation of Masood Azhar, responsible for dastardly terrorist attacks on our soil, as a global terrorist by United Nations, is a major testimony to this fact.

84. My Government’s "Neighborhood First” policy is evidence of our approach of according priority to South Asia and countries in the adjoining region. India will play a crucial role in the progress of this region. Accordingly, trade, connectivity and people-to-people contact are being encouraged in this region. The presence of Heads of States and Heads of Governments of ‘BIMSTEC’ countries, Kyrgyzstan – the current chair of‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ and Mauritius during the swearing-in of the new Government is a reflection of this policy.

85. My Government is also conscious of protecting the interests of Indians living and working abroad. Today an Indian, if caught in any crisis abroad, is confident of receiving timely help and relief. Several services ranging from passports to visas have been made easy and accessible.

86. Due to the efforts of my Government, India’s philosophy, culture and achievements have got a distinct recognition at the global stage. This year, the 150thbirth anniversary ofMahatma Gandhi, which is being the celebrated world over, will provide a fillip to India’s‘Thought Leadership’. Similarly, programmes related to the 550th birth anniversary ofGuru Nanak Dev ji, will help spread the light of India’s spiritual wisdom throughout the world.

Honourable Members,

87. New India will be sensitive and also, economically prosperous. But for this to happen, the nation’s security is of utmost importance. My Government accords top most priority to national security. Therefore, effective steps are being taken to tackle Terrorism and Naxalism.

88. India has amply demonstrated both her intent and capabilities, first through surgical strikes and then through air strikes after the Pulwama attack at terrorist hideouts across the border. In future too, all possible steps will be taken to ensure our security.

89. Illegal infiltrators pose a major threat to our internal security. This is leading to social imbalance in many parts of the country, as well as putting a huge pressure on limited livelihood opportunities. My Government has decided to implement the process of ‘National Register of Citizens’ on priority basis in areas affected by infiltration. Security along the border will be further strengthened to prevent infiltration.

90. While on the one hand, Government is working to identify the infiltrators, on the other, it is also fully committed to protecting the victims of persecution due to their faith. In this regard, efforts will be made to amend the Citizenship Act while protecting the linguistic, cultural and social identities.

91. My Government is making efforts with complete dedication to provide a safe and peaceful environment to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. The recently concluded peaceful elections to local bodies and to Lok Sabha have bolstered our efforts. My Government is committed to take all necessary steps for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

92. My Government is resolutely working to eradicate the menace of Naxalism from the country. Considerable success has been achieved in this direction during the last 5 years. The area affected by Naxalism is reducing continuously. In the coming years, development projects will be expedited in these areas, which will benefit our tribal brothers and sisters residing there.

Honourable Members,

93. My Government is rapidly taking forward the work of modernisation of the army and the armed forces. India is going to receive the delivery of first ‘Rafale’ fighter aircraft and ‘Apache’ helicopters in the near future.

94. Special emphasis is being accorded by the Government to manufacture of modern armaments under‘Make in India’. The policy of indigenously manufacturing weapons such as modern rifles and cannons, tanks and combat aircrafts is being carried forward successfully.‘Defence Corridors’ coming up in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will further strengthen this mission. While fulfilling our security requirements, export of defence equipment is also being encouraged.

95. Respect towards soldiers and martyrs enhances self-respect and enthusiasm among the forces, and also strengthens our military capabilities. Hence, all possible efforts are being made to take care of our soldiers and their families. Through ‘One Rank One Pension’, increased pensionary benefits to ex-service men and expansion of health facilities, efforts are being made to improve their living standards.

96. The National War Memorial near India Gate in Delhi, built by my Government, seven decades after India’s independence, is a tribute to the martyrs by a grateful nation. Similarly my Government has set up the‘National Police Memorial’ in memory of police personnel who were martyred while safeguarding the security of the country.

Honourable Members,

97. Inspiration from history guides us towards the future path of nation building. It is our duty to preserve the memory of our nation-builders and gratefully remember them. There have been many such efforts during the last five years.‘Dandi Museum’ has been built to honour Pujya Bapu and the historic Dandi March. "Statue of Unity”, the tallest statue in the world, has been built as a mark of our gratitude to the Iron Man, Sardar Patel.‘Kranti Mandir’ has been set up at the Red Fort in Delhi, as a tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters of Azad Hind Fauj.26 Alipur Road in Delhi, the site of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvana has been developed as aNational Memorial. A museum is also being built in Delhi as a mark of respect to the contributions of all former Prime Ministers of the country.

98. My Government, inspired by Sardar Patel, is committed to further strengthen the spirit of‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. For this, it is essential to accord importance to National Ambitions and Regional Aspirations. All forms of dialogue and cooperation will be encouraged to achieve this. Guided by the principle of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas’, it is the endeavour of my Government to ensure that no citizen is left behind in India’s journey of development.

Honourable Members,

99. India had to pass through a long period of subjugation. But throughout this period, Indians kept fighting for independence in different parts of the country. The longing for freedom and willingness to make sacrifices to achieve freedom had never waned. This desire for independence culminated into the ‘Quit India Movement’ in 1942, when the entire nation was determined to achieve independence and even to sacrifice their lives in this cause. Contributing to the freedom struggle was the only thought behind all the actions of our countrymen. We achieved our independence in 1947 on the strength of this collective spirit.

100. Today, all of us are again at a juncture of creating history. We are striving to launch a new movement for ushering in a new era. Our resolve today will determine the shape of the India of 2047 when we celebrate the centenary of our independence.

101. Today, our country is enriched with the experiences of a 72-year journey since independence. The nation is moving ahead only by learning from these experiences. All of us have to move ahead with the resolve to realise the idea of New India by the year 2022 when we celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Thus, in the New India in the 75th year of its independence:

- Farmers’ income will be doubled;

- Every poor will have a pucca roof over his head;

- Every poor will have access to clean fuel;

- Every poor will have electricity connection;

- No poor will be compelled to defecate in the open;

- Every poor will have access to medical facilities;

- Every village in the country will be connected by roads;

- River Ganga will flow uninterrupted, and pollution free;

- In collaboration with States, India will be close to becoming a $ 5 trillion economy;

- We will be progressing towards joining world’s three largest economies;

- An Indian will unfurl the tri-colour in space, entirely on the strength of indigenous resources; and

- We will provide leadership to global development with a new zeal and confidence.

Honourable Members,

102. If the gap between the public and the Government is reduced, and public partnership is ensured, our countrymen can transform Government schemes and programmes into mass movements. This is the way forward to achieve transformative national goals. Adopting this approach, programmes like the ‘Beti-Bachao, Beti-Padhao’, and ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’evolved into mass movements. On the strength of people’s participation, we will also achieve the objective of a New India.

Honourable Members,

103. It is the belief of my Government that political parties, States and 130 crore countrymen are all committed to India’s integrated and accelerated development. Our vibrant democracy has also matured adequately.During the last few decades, due to frequent elections being held in some part of the country or the other, the pace and continuity of development programmes have been impacted. Our countrymen have demonstrated their wisdom by delivering a clear verdict both at State and National issues.‘One Nation – Simultaneous Elections’ is the need of the hour, which would facilitate accelerated development, thereby benefitting our countrymen. With such a system in place, all political parties, according to their respective ideologies, will be able to better utilise their energy towards development and public welfare. Therefore, I urge all Members of Parliament to seriously ponder over this development oriented proposal of‘One Nation - Simultaneous Elections’.

Honourable Members,

104. This year also marks 70 years of adoption of the Indian Constitution. As a Member of Parliament, all of you have undertaken the oath or affirmation to discharge your duties with true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India. The Constitution is paramount to all of us. The chief architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar had said that ‘we must hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives’.

105. Our Constitution provides guidance for ensuring social, economic and political justice as well as securing liberty and equality for all citizens; and promote fraternity among all, assuring the dignity of the individual.

106. I believe that you all Members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, as parliamentarians, will make invaluable contributions in achieving the ideals of the Constitution while discharging your duties. In this way, you will contribute effectively in ushering in a New India.

107. All of us will have to accord priority to our duties as public representatives and as citizens of the country. Only then will we be able to inspire countrymen to discharge their duties as citizens.

108. My advice to all MPs is that you should always remember the fundamental mantra of Gandhiji. He had said that every decision of ours should be guided by its impact on the poorest and the weakest person in the society. You must also remember the voter who setting aside all his work and overcoming his difficulties went to the polling station to cast his vote and discharge his responsibilities towards the nation. Your priority should be to fulfil his aspirations.

109. I urge you all to dedicate yourselves in the task of building a New India and to discharge your duties with utmost sincerity over the next five years. I once again wish the very best to all of you.

Jai Hind!

Note: The text has been taken as it is posted on the official website of the President of India and has not been edited by Firstpost.

