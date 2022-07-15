Presidential polls: SP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's party to support NDA pick Droupadi Murmu
Rajbhar, whose party SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, said the decision was taken after discussions with party leaders and office bearers.
New Delhi: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar's on Friday confirmed that his party will support Droupadi Murmu in the presidential elections.
Lucknow, UP | Our party will support Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections, confirms SBSP chief OP Rajbhar pic.twitter.com/4O1qFmDoWw
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2022
Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Rajbhar said the decision was taken after discussions with party leaders and office bearers.
The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.
Rajbhar, a former BJP ally, is the latest to dump opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha after Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Thackeray, who initially supported Sinha, switched in favour of Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. The move was widely seen as an attempt to stop the growing rift within the party that led to the collapse of his government just weeks before.
Days later the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), going against its partner Congress, joined the list of non-NDA parties backing Droupadi Murmu for the 18 July's presidential election, citing her tribal identity.
If elected, Ms Murmu will be the first tribal woman to be the President.
With inputs from agencies
