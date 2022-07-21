Presidential elections 2022 results LIVE: Counting of votes today, NDA's Droupadi Murmu likely to win

Presidential elections 2022 results: The ruling BJP-led NDA nominated former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu while the joint Opposition fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha

The results of the presidential elections will be announced today on 21 July 2022 for which the voting took place on 18 July.

The counting of votes will begin at 11 am and after the results are announced the name of the country’s 15th President will be officially known.

Presidential elections 2022 results LIVE | The results of the presidential elections will be announced today. Voting for the elections was held on 18 July.

More than 4,000 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the poll on 18 July. The total turnout at the Parliament was 99.18 per cent.

The ruling BJP-led NDA nominated former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu while the joint Opposition fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. The tenure of incumbent president Ram Nath Kovind will end on 24 July.

Who supports whom

NDA's Murmu has the support of Odisha's ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (Secular), Shiromani Akali Dal, both the factions of Shiv Sena and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also support her.

Born and brought up in Odisha, Murmu served as a minister in the state Cabinet. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President after Pratibha Patil.

Sinha had resigned from TMC before he was nominated as the Opposition's candidate for the presidential poll.

A former BJP leader, he served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He's backed by Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

