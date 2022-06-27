Presidential election: Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM to back Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha

Owaisi's announcement comes on the same day the Telangana Rashtra Samithi extended its support to the joint Opposition nominee

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday took to Twitter to declared that his party will vote for Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the 18 July presidential polls.

He tweeted:

AIMIM legislators will be voting for opposition candidate @YashwantSinha in the #PresidentialElections. Mr Sinha spoke to me on call earlier as well. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 27, 2022

The development comes a week after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar Owaisi for a meeting to discuss the presidential elections. Owaisi also claimed in his tweet that he has spoken to Sinha on a call.

Owaisi's announcement comes on the same day the Telangana Rashtra Samithi extended its support to the joint Opposition nominee. Party president KT Rama Rao said the decision was made to "safeguard" democratic and constitutional values.

Earlier in the day, the former Union minister filed his nomination against NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu. The 84-year-old, accompanied by his wife Nilima and flanked by leaders of at least 15 opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah and K T Rama Rao, submitted four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the 16th presidential election.

With input from agencies

Also read:

Fight between two ideologies and not individuals: Opposition leaders on Presidential poll

Presidential polls: Opposition's Yashwant Sinha files nomination, gets last-minute support from KCR

Presidential polls: From a slum dweller to Bihar’s other Lalu, the challengers to Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha

TRS to support Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha; KCR, KT Rama Rao to attend nomination event today

Yashwant Sinha promises to raise voice for farmers, unemployed youth if he wins presidential polls

Yashwant Sinha reaches out to PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to seek support for presidential polls

Presidential election: Z category security cover for Yashwant Sinha

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.