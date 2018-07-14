Ram Nath Kovind nominates 4 persons, including 3-time BJP MP Ram Shakal and dancer Sonal Mansingh, to Rajya Sabha

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday nominated four new candidates to the Rajya Sabha under Section 80 of the Constitution. The list includes three-time MP Ram Shakal, author and educator Rakesh Sinha, sculpturist Raghunath Mohapatra and classical dancer Sonal Mansingh. The nominees will replace Sachin Tendulkar, Rekha, Anu Agha, and K Parasaran.

Here is a brief profile of the four nominations:

Ram Shakal: A three-time BJP MP representing Robertsganj constituency of Uttar Pradesh, Shakal has championed the cause of the farmers, labourers and migrants, according to official sources. The Dalit leader comes from a strong RSS background to the BJP. He will be making his return to the Parliament after over a decade.

Rakesh Sinha: A widely read author and the founder and honorary director of the Delhi-based right-wing think-tank 'India Policy Foundation'. Sinha is an associate professor at Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University and is currently a member of the Indian Council of Social Science Research. He is also a regular columnist in a range of newspapers and during his student days had contested Delhi University election and ABVP candidate.

Raghunath Mohapatra: He is an internationally renowned authority on stone carving. Practicing since 1959, Mohapatra has trained over 2,000 students. He has contributed to the preservation of traditional sculpture and ancient monuments, and has worked on the beautification of the Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri. His famous works include a six feet high statue of the Sun God carved in grey sandstone in the Central Hall of the Parliament. He is currently the president of the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi

Sonal Mansingh: She is among India’s foremost exponents of Indian classical dance and has been performing Bharatnatyam and Odissi for over six decades. She is also a well-known choreographer, teacher, orator and social activist. Mansingh founded the Centre for Indian Classical Dances, Delhi, in 1977. She is presently a trustee of Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts and member of the Central Advisory Board on Culture.