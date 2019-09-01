President Ram Nath Kovind appoints new governors in Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Prominent Muslim leader Arif Mohammed Khan, who quit the Rajiv Gandhi government in protest against the enactment of a law to nullify the Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case, was on Sunday appointed as Governor, along with three BJP leaders.

BJP leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, 77, has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra, while BJP's Tamil Nadu chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, 58, will move to the Raj Bhavan in Telangana, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

Former Union minister Kalraj Mishra, who was recently appointed the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been shifted to Rajasthan. Seventy-eight-year-old Mishra will succeed former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who completed his five-year tenure as the Rajasthan governor.

Former Union labour minister Bandaru Dattatraya, 72, has been appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, replacing Mishra. Koshyari replaces Vidya Sagar Rao as the Maharashtra governor, while Soundararajan will succeed ESL Narasimhan as the Telangana governor.

Sixty-eight-year-old Khan, who replaces former chief justice of India P Sathasivam in Kerala’s Raj Bhavan, has been a vocal critic of the practice of instant triple talaq.

Khan's speech in Parliament in 1985 in the wake of the Shah Bano judgment extending the Rajiv Gandhi government's initial support to it was much acclaimed. However, when the Rajiv Gandhi government did a U-turn under alleged pressure from Muslim clerics and brought a bill to nullify the Supreme Court order, he resigned from the ministry.

The Uttar Pradesh politician later joined the BJP but remained inactive since 2007. Recently, when the Modi government brought a bill to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq, Khan supported it.

In the Shah Bano case, the Supreme Court had delivered a judgment favouring maintenance given to an aggrieved divorced Muslim woman. "The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," the Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.