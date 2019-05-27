Co-presented by


Prem Singh Tamang sworn in as Chief Minister of Sikkim; senior SDF leaders skip oath-taking ceremony

Politics Press Trust of India May 27, 2019 12:16:27 IST

Gangtok: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as PS Golay, took oath as the Chief Minister of Sikkim on Monday.

Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as PS Golay, took oath as the Chief Minister of Sikkim. Facebook/PS Golay

He was administered the oath by Governor Ganga Prasad at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

Golay is not a member of the state Assembly at present as he did not contest the polls.

Hundreds of SKM supporters who were at the stadium cheered for the 51-year-old party chief when he was taking the oath in Nepali.

Former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leaders were conspicuous by their absence at the swearing-in.

The SKM, founded in 2013, won a slender majority in the 32-member Sikkim Legislative Assembly by bagging 17 seats against 15 won by the SDF.

The Chamling government was ousted by the SKM after over 24 years.

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 12:16:27 IST

