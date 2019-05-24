Pratapgarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Pratapgarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 17,16,625 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,92,957

Male electors: 9,23,668

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Raniganj, Rampur Khas, Vishwanathganj, Patti, Pratapgarh

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Rajkumari Ratna Singh won the seat on a Congress ticket. Akshay Pratap Singh won the seat in the 2004 election, contesting as a Samajwadi Party candidate. In 2009, Ratna Singh won back the seat from the Samajwadi Party before losing to Kunwar Harivansh Singh of the BJP in 2014.

Demographics: Pratapgarh is known for having a sizeable Muslim vote bank. Equally strong are the Brahmins and Thakurs of the constituency. Kurmis, an OBC community, in eastern Uttar Pradesh is also quite influential here. Apna Dal, which won the seat in the 2014 polls, is a political party influential among the Kurmi community.

