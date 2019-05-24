Co-presented by


Pratapgarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:04:01 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Sangam Lal Gupta 436,291 Votes 48% Votes
BSP Ashok Tripathi 318,539 Votes 35% Votes
INC Rajkumari Ratna Singh 77,096 Votes 8% Votes
JSDL Akshay Pratap Singh Alias Gopal Ji 46,963 Votes 5% Votes
Nota Nota 12,159 Votes 1% Votes
IND Dr. B.L Verma 7,952 Votes 1% Votes
MAP Ram Bahudur Sharma 5,578 Votes 1% Votes
SVBP M.Irshad 5,559 Votes 1% Votes
SUCI Sheshnath Tiwari 4,528 Votes 1% Votes

Pratapgarh Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 39

Total electors:  17,16,625 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,92,957

Male electors: 9,23,668

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Raniganj, Rampur Khas, Vishwanathganj, Patti, Pratapgarh

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Rajkumari Ratna Singh won the seat on a Congress ticket. Akshay Pratap Singh won the seat in the 2004 election, contesting as a Samajwadi Party candidate. In 2009, Ratna Singh won back the seat from the Samajwadi Party before losing to Kunwar Harivansh Singh of the BJP in 2014.

Demographics: Pratapgarh is known for having a sizeable Muslim vote bank. Equally strong are the Brahmins and Thakurs of the constituency. Kurmis, an OBC community, in eastern Uttar Pradesh is also quite influential here. Apna Dal, which won the seat in the 2014 polls, is a political party influential among the Kurmi community.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:04:01 IST

