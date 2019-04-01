Prashant Kishor is a strategist, not a political activist, Nitish Kumar tells CNN-News18 after rumours of rift within JD(U)

After Prashant Kishor’s tweet on RCP Singh’s pivotal role in Janata Dal (United)’s Lok Sabha campaign, party chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday clarified that Kishor is still a strategist and not an activist or worker.

Kumar said that Kishor has a long way to go in politics and remains a JD(U) star campaigner.

Kishor tweeted on Friday, “The NDA in Bihar has been contesting the election with full strength under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. The responsibility of election campaign and management from the JD(U) rests on the strong shoulders of the party’s senior and experienced leader RCP Singh. My responsibility in the early phase of my political innings is to learn and cooperate.”

Apart from this tweet, further rumours of a rift within the party came to the fore when Kishor said he will not be in-charge of campaigning. JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi later told The Indian Express, “Kishor should be available for the campaign after 11 April. He has been busy with pre-scheduled engagements.”

As per a News18 report, Kishor’s tweet was to clear the air on his role in the JD(U) amid reports that he is working on the campaign of YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh. Sources say that he has dropped hints that after finishing his assignment with Reddy, he may turn his attention on the Shiv Sena and then take on "more political challenges".

Kishor joined the JD(U) in September 2018 as vice-president. He has also worked on Narendra Modi’s campaign during the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections and BJP’s campaign ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He also worked on Congress’ campaign for the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.