Prashant Bhushan meets Uddhav Thackeray to discuss 'poll strategy' in run-up to 2019 elections; Shiv Sena calls it 'courtesy visit'

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who played a key role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign in 2014, met Shiv Sena chief Udhhav Thackeray and his son Aditya on Tuesday in the latter's residence Matoshri in Mumbai, reportedly to discuss strategy for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Describing Kishor as a "special visitor", Aditya shared a picture on Twitter showing the Sena leaders chatting with the vice president of Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Today Uddhav Thackeray ji and I had a special visitor over lunch. Some great talks @PrashantKishor ji. pic.twitter.com/LerBwfGp8E — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 5, 2019

This development comes at a time amid Uddhav-led party's constant bickering with alliance partner BJP and criticising the Centre for its failed policies.

According to The Tribune, other than the Thackerays, other Sena MPs also attended the meeting at Matoshri.

Party sources said that Kishor provided a number of tips to the Sena's elected representatives. They also said that Kishor’s team is expected to prepare a presentation and meet Uddhav later this week.

The Hindustan Times quoted a Sena MP as saying, "Uddhavji had a detailed meeting with Kishor and he will play a strategic role in the election for Shiv Sena."

However, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the meet was nothing more than a "courtesy visit" by a leader of an NDA ally. "He is a leader of one of NDA's allies and he met Uddhavji in that regard. See it as a courtesy visit and not a political visit," said Raut.

He also revealed that discussions on seat-sharing between the Shiv Sena and the BJP for the upcoming polls were yet to begin. "We have not heard anything officially from the BJP on an alliance. Whatever is being said is being done through the media," Raut said.

