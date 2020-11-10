Pranpur Election Result 2020: BJP's Nisha Singh up against Congress' Tauquir Alam
A total of 14 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Pranpur seat this year.
Pranpur Election Result 2020: Located in the Koshi region and Katihar district of Bihar, Pranpur Assembly constituency is part of the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. It is a rural seat.
According to News18, the Pranpur constituency comprises the community development blocks Azamnagar and Pranpur in Katihar district.
In 2015, Binod Kumar Singh of BJP won the seat by defeating Israt Parween of NCP by a margin of 8,101 votes.
Pranpur went to polls on the final phase on 7 November, 2020.
A total of 14 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Pranpur seat this year. In 2015, it was 23.
Here is some information about the Pranpur constituency:
Total number of voters: 2,87,245
Number of male voters: 1,52,110
Number of female voters: 1,35,039
Number of transgender voters: 29
Voter turnout in 2020: 54.61 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 68.52 percent
