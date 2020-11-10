Pranpur Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED: BJP's Nisha Singh ekes out victory over Congress' Tauquir Alam by just 2,972 votes
Pranpur Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED| Located in the Koshi region and Katihar district of Bihar, Pranpur Assembly constituency is part of the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. It is a rural seat.
Pranpur Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED| The BJP's Nisha Singh eked out a victory over the Congress' Tauquir Alam in the Pranpur Assembly constituency on Tuesday
Singh, with 79974 votes and a vote share of 39.97 percent, prevailed in a nail biter against Alam, who got 77,002 votes and 38.48 percent of the vote share.
The margin between the two candidates was just 2,972 votes.
Located in the Koshi region and Katihar district of Bihar, Pranpur Assembly constituency is part of the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. It is a rural seat.
According to News18, the Pranpur constituency comprises the community development blocks Azamnagar and Pranpur in Katihar district.
In 2015, Binod Kumar Singh of BJP won the seat by defeating Israt Parween of NCP by a margin of 8,101 votes.
Pranpur went to polls on the final phase on 7 November, 2020.
A total of 14 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Pranpur seat this year. In 2015, it was 23.
Here is some information about the Pranpur constituency:
Total number of voters: 2,87,245
Number of male voters: 1,52,110
Number of female voters: 1,35,039
Number of transgender voters: 29
Voter turnout in 2020: 54.61 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 68.52 percent
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kumhrar Election Result 2020: BJP's Arun Kumar Sinha up against RJD's Dharamendra Kumar
A total of 25 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Kumhrar seat this year.
Digha Election Result 2020: BJP's Sanjiv Chaurasia seeks to secure seat for another term
A total of 19 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Digha seat this year.
Rajauli Election Result 2020: BJP's Kanhaiya Kumar leading in seat he won in 2010
A total of 23 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Rajauli seat this year.