Pranpur Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED: BJP's Nisha Singh ekes out victory over Congress' Tauquir Alam by just 2,972 votes

Pranpur Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED| Located in the Koshi region and Katihar district of Bihar, Pranpur Assembly constituency is part of the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. It is a rural seat.

Pranpur Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED| The BJP's Nisha Singh eked out a victory over the Congress' Tauquir Alam in the Pranpur Assembly constituency on Tuesday

Singh, with 79974 votes and a vote share of 39.97 percent, prevailed in a nail biter against Alam, who got 77,002 votes and 38.48 percent of the vote share.

The margin between the two candidates was just 2,972 votes.

According to News18, the Pranpur constituency comprises the community development blocks Azamnagar and Pranpur in Katihar district.

In 2015, Binod Kumar Singh of BJP won the seat by defeating Israt Parween of NCP by a margin of 8,101 votes.

Pranpur went to polls on the final phase on 7 November, 2020.

A total of 14 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Pranpur seat this year. In 2015, it was 23.

Here is some information about the Pranpur constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,87,245

Number of male voters: 1,52,110

Number of female voters: 1,35,039

Number of transgender voters: 29

Voter turnout in 2020: 54.61 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 68.52 percent