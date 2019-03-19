Pramod Sawant takes over as Goa chief minister, 11 ministers sworn in, 2 deputy CMs too

Shortly before the clock struck 2 am Tuesday, Pramod Sawant, 45, Goa’s Speaker until that moment, took over as the state’s new chief minister succeeding Manohar Parrikar’s who died less than 48 hours ago. “Whatever I am today is all due to Manohar Parrikar. It was he who brought me to politics, I became the Speaker and the CM today, due to him”. Sawant said in praise of his mentor who battled pancreatic cancer for a year before his end came. Four-time Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar was cremated with full state honours in Panaji. The new Goa government sworn in early Tuesday morning has two deputy chief ministers, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, from the two small parties backing BJP in the coastal state. Both these men had initially demanded the chief minister's post.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who arrived in Goa soon after Manohar Parrikar's death on Sunday evening, negotiated with allies but failed to make much headway. Finally, BJP president Amit Shah reportedly broke the deadlock after attending Parrikar's last rites. The BJP now has 14 MLAs in the 40-member state assembly and a slim majority of 20 in the 36-member assembly. The Congress has 15 members, four short of the majority mark. Four seats are vacant after the death of two BJP members (including Manohar Parrikar) and the resignation of two Congress lawmakers.

Eleven ministers took oath to complete the new power structure in the state: Sudin Dhavlikar, Vijai Sardesai, Manohar Azgaonkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaude, Vinod Palienkar, Jayesh Salgaonkar, Mauvin Godinho, Vishwajit Rane, Milind Naik, Nilesh Cabral.

Goa Congress stepped up attacks against the BJP amidst hectic overnight action at Raj Bhavan. "We're strongly condemning undemocratic action of Goa Governor Mridula Sinha for not allowing our single largest party to form the govt and allowing BJP to carry on horse trading despite BJP not having sufficient numbers to form the govt", Sunil Kawthankar of the Goa Congress told ANI.

Goa's new chief minister Sawant earned a Bachelor's degree in Ayurvedic Medicine from the Ganga Aruvedic Medical College in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district and practiced alternative medicine. The Indian Express reports that Sawant has a Masters in Social Welfare from the Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth.

Newly-appointed Goa CM Pramod Sawant: I have to provide a stability and move ahead together with all allies. It'll be my responsibility to complete the incomplete works. I will not be able to work as much as Manohar Parrikar ji but I will definitely try to work as much as possible. pic.twitter.com/BImogFkxp0 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019

