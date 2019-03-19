Pramod Sawant meets Manohar Parrikar's family before assuming charge, says will pass floor test tomorrow to give stable govt

The newly sworn-in Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant will face the floor test on Wednesday, he told media persons in Panaji on Tuesday.

He told the reporters that he aspires to give a stable government to the people, along with his two deputy chief ministers, Vijay Sardesai and Sudin Dhavalikar. He also said that he was committed to carry forward Manohar Parrikar's legacy of good governance in the state.

Sawant met family members of his deceased predecessor Parrikar before assuming charge of office, at their private residence at Dona Paula near Panaji around 12 noon, before heading to the CM's Office at state Secretariat, Porvorim.

Speaking to reporters, the new chief minister said his priority would be to reach out to every person, and carry forward the "glorious legacy" of good governance left behind by Parrikar.

Sawant, a protege of Parrikar, was Speaker of the Legislative Assembly when he was picked to be the successor of Parrikar.

"Manohar Parrikar is a father-like figure for me. He was my inspiration...everything. I am here only because of him...I became MLA, then Speaker, and now CM only because of Parrikar," Sawant told reporters after meeting kin of the late chief minister.

When asked to list his priorities, Sawant said, "As a chief minister, my aim would be to reach out to every person and complete his works".

He also urged people not to congratulate him, or celebrate his swearing-in during the seven-day mourning period being observed to mark Parrikar's demise, ANI reported. "I request all the people to not congratulate me or welcome me with flowers during the seven-day mourning period," he said.

"I have taken charge with great humility and gratitude towards my idol and mentor Manohar bhai (Parrikar). I seek your blessings and support to carry forward the glorious legacy of commitment towards good governance," he said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.