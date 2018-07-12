Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Prakash Karat reacts to Centre's proposal to abolish UGC, says 'toxic fusion' of neo-liberalism and Hindutva emerging in education

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 12, 2018 15:57:30 IST

New Delhi: Accusing the government of fusing "neo-liberalism" and "Hindutva" in education, the CPM on Thursday called upon students, teachers and people in general to oppose the Centre's education policies. In an editorial in the latest edition of party organ 'Peoples' Democracy', former general secretary Prakash Karat said various steps taken by the government, including the legislation being brought forth to abolish the University Grants Commission (UGC) and set up a Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), has brought into sharp focus the "assault" taking place on education.

File image of Prakash Karat. PTI

File image of Prakash Karat. PTI

"What is emerging is a toxic fusion of neo-liberalism and Hindutva in education. For students, the prospects are of escalating fees and inaccessibility of entry into institutions of higher education and a general deterioration in the standards of public school education.

"The resistance to the twin onslaught on education is growing. It is necessary to mobilise students, teachers and all concerned citizens to unitedly oppose the Modi government's retrograde educational policies," Karat has said. The Left leader has alleged that the HECI would be a government nominated body with "inconsequential representation of academics".

"There will be an advisory council, with the HRD minister as the chairperson, which will guide the HECI to ensure direct control of the government over the new body and through it, higher education," he said

By stating that while the drive for privatisation of education and corporatisation of higher education was being sped up, Karat has said public-funded education was being "curtailed and downgraded". He has alleged that there was a concerted effort to introduce the Hindutva agenda and ideology in higher educational institutions even if this involved using "coercion and repression" to bring recalcitrant institutions, teachers and students in line.

Karat has also accused the government of appointing "RSS men" as vice-chancellors of universities with the sole qualification being "loyalty" to the Sangh.


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 15:57 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores