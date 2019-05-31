Co-presented by


Prakash Javadekar, Cabinet Minister 2019: BJP leader was Bank of Maharashtra employee before joining politics

Prakash Javadekar was first inducted into the Council of Ministers led by Narendra Modi in May 2014 as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Additionally, he also worked as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs until November 2014. He continued and concentrated thereafter as MoS (IC) of Environment, Forest and Climate Change until 5 July, 2016.

However, he was given the key portfolio of HRD ministry after Irani was shifted to other departments. He is a member of Rajya Sabha (Council of States) representing the state of Madhya Pradesh from June 2014. Previously an employee of Bank of Maharashtra, Javadekar is a commerce graduate from MES college in Pune. Although he has a long association with the Sangh and ABVP, he resigned from Bank of Maharashtra in 1981 to join politics as a full-time worker of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

